Intro to Beekeeping workshop Saturday
The Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County will host a workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, in Scottville. This one-day intensive provides a basic foundation for anyone interested in beekeeping. It brings together the wisdom of seasoned beekeepers as well as newcomers just getting started and even those still in the phase of considering.
During the morning portion of the workshop, participants will have the opportunity to learn firsthand from a cross-section of Mason County’s most experienced beekeepers, including Ed Malkowski, Mason County’s own “Patron Saint of Bees.” The use of visuals will bring to life the mysteries of the hive, sharing the life of the queen, the workers, and the drones.
Hands-on activities are planned for the afternoon sessions. This overview will cover current best practices in beekeeping including bee biology, installation, safe handling, maintaining a hive, pollination and what to expect in the hive as the season evolves. Mason County Bee Supplies will have equipment on site for demonstration and sale.
To RSVP, contact Lenny at (773) 320-8828 or ifneedbee10@gmail.com.
The Scottville Beekeepers meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St. in Scottville.
Meetings are free to attend.
More information can be found at www.scottvillebeekeepers.org, and by following the Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County on Facebook.
Pysanky egg crafts at Ludington Library
There will be a pysanky egg decorating work shop from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the West Shore Room at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave. Participation is free, though free-will donations of $5 are suggested. The classes are limited to a small group, so registration is required by calling (231) 794-8309.
The pysanky sessions are for anyone 14 and older.
Many tools and materials will be provided. Participants can bring three raw eggs, white and brown, in a carton, unrinsed. A vinegar solution bath and space for air-drying will be provided. For those who feel ambitious, goose or duck eggs are welcome.
Pysanky is a craft originating in Ukraine and Slavic countries. It predates the Christian era, but is currently recognized for its familiar Easter symbols. The word “pysanky” means “egg-writing” in Ukrainian. It involves drawing on an egg with a line of melted beeswax, which holds the color underneath and is later gently wiped away over heat to reveal the design.
Blown eggs will not work because eggs are dipped in dyes which need to remain outside an egg’s surface and the fragility of a blown egg, even after decoration, might well spell breakage in that egg’s future.
Traditionally, pysanka are kept for years as decorations on a shelf, in an egg cup or on a small egg stand until the insides of the egg dry out.
Egg stands and cups will be available for purchase for $1 to $2.50 on Thursday and Friday.
Easter egg hunt April 1 at American Legion
Ludington American Legion will host an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1 at the legion post, 318 N. James St., in Ludington. The hunt is open to the public, and children ages 1 to 10 are encouraged to come.