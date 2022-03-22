Fin & Feather Club to hold CPL class April 8-9
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding a CPL Class on April 8 and 9 at the Fin & Feather Clubhouse, 3276 Darr Road, Scottville. The cost is $100 for non-members and $50 for club members. The class runs on April 8 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and all day on April 9. Registration is required. Sign up by calling Jim at (231) 907-8330 in order to take the class.
PoWeR! Book Bags build set for April 13, volunteers needed
PoWeR! Book Bags Bags will host a from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, April 13 at Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave. Volunteers are needed.
For more information contact Kathy Bromley at (231) 510-5410.
Ludington Senior Center to host Badger Bash Wednesday
The Ludington Senior Center is hosting a land cruise starring the SS Badger on Wednesday, March 23. Festivities at the center will begin at 11:30 a.m., with a history and information about the Badger, her cruises and opportunities for part-time employment.
Eden Township Board meets March 29
This month’s board meeting is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 due to the addition of the Settlement Meeting where all Fiscal Year 2021 invoices must be received and approved. The fiscal year ends March 31.
Board meetings are held bi-monthly, typically on the third Tuesday of the month. Beginning with the May 17 the start time of meetings will change to 6:30 p.m.
After May 17, the board will meet on July 19, Sept. 20, and Nov. 22, which is a fourth Tuesday. There will be a budget hearing on Jan. 17, 2023, and settlement day will be on March 28, 2023, which is a fourth Tuesday. Meetings are held at the Eden Township Hall, 3369 E. Hawley Road.