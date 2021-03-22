MCC spring break begins Friday
Spring break for all students and staff at Mason County Central Schools begins on Friday. School resumes on Monday, April 4. Building offices will be closed during this time as well.
Bumstead announces office hours March 26
34th Dist. State Sen. Jon Bumstead will be hosting office hours events throughout Oceana County on Friday, March 26. The senator will be available to answer questions and provide information and assistance, as well as take suggestions on issues affecting communities and businesses in the district. No appointment is necessary.
Participants are encouraged to wear masks and maintain proper social distancing.
Bumstead’s office hours on March 26 are from 10 to 11 a.m. at Pentwater Village Hall, 65 N. Hancock St., Pentwater; and from 1 to 2 p.m. at Shelby Village Hall, 218 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby.
Those unable to make it to the following times, can contact Bumstead’s office to set up an appointment. Visit www.senatorJonBumstead.com or call (517) 373-1635 for information.
Fin & Feather Club to host CPL class April 9
The Fin & Feather Club will be hold its first concealed pistol license class of the year from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 9 and all day Saturday, April 10. There will be limited, first-come, first-served enrollment for this class. The class is $50 for club members and $100 for non-members. Call Jim Glover at (231) 907-8330 to register.