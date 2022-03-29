Mason County Dems to meet Thursday
The Mason County Democratic Party Executive Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Lakeshore Resource Network, located at 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington. If a Zoom link is needed, contact Ed Miller at 757-3729.
Scottville Senior Center hosting Gourmet Mushrooms talk Wednesday
The Scottville Area Senior Center will host a Lunch & Learn presentation featuring the Gourmet Mushrooms factory in Scottville at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at 140 S. Main St.
Joe Sanna, research assistant, will talk about the complicated process of growing mushrooms under sterile conditions in a factory setting. He will describe the types of mushrooms they grow, how they market and sell them throughout the U.S., and where they are available locally.
Lunch at the senior center is at 11:45 a.m. and is free for those attending presentation. Call (231) 757-4705 no later than Tuesday to reserve a space as seating is limited.
Ludington Senior Center to host group birthday ‘Funcheon’
The Ludington Senior Center will host a fun group birthday luncheon on Wednesday as way to get together, meet new friends and celebrate March birthdays. The luncheon part begins at 11:30 a.m. with a lasagna meal. The cost is $5, or $3 for birthday celebrants. The fun part will be birthday cake and karaoke. Call the senior center at (231) 845-6841 to make a reservation.
Eden Township Board meets today
This month’s board meeting is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday due to the addition of the Settlement Meeting where all Fiscal Year 2021 invoices must be received and approved. The fiscal year ends March 31.
Board meetings are held bi-monthly, typically on the third Tuesday of the month. Beginning with the May 17 the start time of meetings will change to 6:30 p.m.
After May 17, the board will meet on July 19, Sept. 20, and Nov. 22, which is a fourth Tuesday. There will be a budget hearing on Jan. 17, 2023, and settlement day will be on March 28, 2023, which is a fourth Tuesday. Meetings are held at the Eden Township Hall, 3369 E. Hawley Road.
Congressional Art Competition now underway
U.S. Rep Bill Huizenga has announced the start of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for high school students across Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District.
“Students across West Michigan have a history of creating and designing incredible works of art for the Congressional Art Competition,” Huizenga said. “People from around the country and across the globe will view what the talented 2nd District students bring to life. With this year marking the 40th anniversary of the Congressional Art Competition, I look forward to seeing students showcase their artistic ability and soar to even greater heights.”
All original entries should be submitted to Congressman Huizenga’s Office in Grandville. Entries are limited to one per student. The deadline to submit art is 5 p.m. on Monday, April 18.
The submissions will be reviewed by a panel of local art and design professionals. The top 12 student artists will be invited to attend a reception here in West Michigan where the winner will be announced on May 2.
The winning piece will be displayed in the “Cannon Tunnel” that connects the U.S. Capitol and the Cannon House Office Building. The winning artist will also have the opportunity to attend a national meeting of student artists in Washington, D.C. The second and third place artists will have their work put on display in Huizenga’s Grandville Office.
The rules for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition can be found here. All questions regarding the competition, submitting a piece of art, or to arrange dropping off art, can be directed to Presley in Huizenga’s Grandville Office. The office can be reached by calling (616) 570-0917.