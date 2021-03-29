Pentwater Women’s Club, service club to hold joint Zoom meeting April 1
The Pentwater Women’s Club and Pentwater Service Club will host a joint meeting via Zoom at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 1. The speaker will be Gary McKeen, and the topic will be raised-bed gardening with an emphasis on vegetable and flower gardening. A link to the Zoom Meeting has been sent to current members.
Fin & Feather Club to host CPL class April 9
The Fin & Feather Club will hold its first concealed pistol license class of the year from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 9 and all day Saturday, April 10. There will be limited, first-come, first-served enrollment for this class. The class is $50 for club members and $100 for non-members. Call Jim Glover at (231) 907-8330 to register.
Planned power outages today at WSCC
Due to a planned power outage for equipment repairs to West Shore Community College’s power grid, the college’s maintenance department has announced several of the main campus buildings will be without power beginning at 9 a.m. today. Initially, the Tech Center will be without power at 9 a.m., the Administrative and Conference Building at 10 a.m. and the Recreation Center/Ice Arena at 11 a.m. Each building will be without power for approximately 60 to 90 minutes. Power is expected to be completely restored to the affected campus buildings by 1 p.m.
Telephone, computing and internet services will not be impacted during the outage.
PoWeR! Book Bags donates to local elementary school students
PoWeR! Book Bags just completed its school book giveaways for students to read and to grow their libraries just before they went off for spring break. Last week, elementary school students at Ludington Areas Schools, as well as Ludington Area Catholic School and Covenant Christian School, had the opportunity to choose two free books from a class variety pack to take home and keep and enjoy over and over again.
Since 2016, the PoWeR! Book Bags has distributed more than 175,000 books and nearly 40,000 bags filled with literacy supplies to children.
The giveaway was made possible through community donations to the PoWeR! Book Bags.
Donations are always accepted. A $3 donation buys two books for children in need. Visit www.powerbookbags.com or email powerbookbags@gmail.com for more information.