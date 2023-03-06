Ludington AAUW to meet March 13
The Ludington American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 13 at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
There will be a presentation by Lakeshore Food Club Executive Director O’Nealya Gronstal, who will talk about the start of the resource center and what it has become in the community.
The public is welcome to attend.
Bookmark contest underway at Mason County District Library
The Mason County District Library is holding its annual bookmark contest through March 24. Get a form at the library or online at www.mcdlibrary.org and fill it in with a colorful picture for the chance to be selected as one of the many bookmarks the library will print and distribute at its Scottville and Ludington locations.
The theme is “All Together Now.”
Writing and art are parts of early literacy, and the library welcomes all kids ages 3-18 to participate.
In past years, as many as 780 entries have been submitted. About 80 winners may be chosen, and each winner will receive a copy of their winning bookmark by the end of the school year.
All Mason County District Library programs are free.
Ramsdell to host ‘Art of Photography’ exhibit
The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts announces a new art exhibition, “Art of Photography: Regional Images through the Lens,” presented at the Hardy Hall Gallery located in the Ramsdell.
The exhibit runs from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, or by appointment, from March 8 through April 22.
Visit the Hardy Hall Gallery to view approximately 70 photographic works from more than 25 local and community photographers.
The images range from black and white, to color, to digitally rendered, and from small to large. The exhibition showcases many talented and creative artists and will appeal to all ages and interests.
An art reception is scheduled for Saturday, March 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Hardy Hall Gallery. The reception is free of charge.
Come out and meet the photographers, peruse the collection, and enjoy snacks and wine.
For more information, contact the Ramsdell at (231) 398-9770, email amerizon@ramsdelltheatre.org, or visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org.