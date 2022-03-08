Rally to support Ukraine taking place Saturday
Join members of Indivisible and the Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff group for a rally to honor and support the Ukrainians at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 in front of the Ludington Library. The rally will be held March 13 in the event of rain. Bring posters, and if you are able, a check made out to United Help Ukraine or cash donations to assist with provisions for food, water, medical care and other needs for those in this war torn country.
Amber Township to hold clean-up day May 7
Amber Township will host its annual clean-up day from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 7 at Amber Township Hall, 171 S. Amber Road, Scottville.
No chemicals, oils, paints, solvents, etc. Please have items bagged, bundled or boxed. For more information, contact Township Supervisor Jim Gallie at (231) 757-0377.
Charity Sew to meet March 15
Charity Sew, a monthly program focused on providing home-sewn goods to local facilities to enhance services to their clients, continues to meet on the third Tuesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville. The group will again construct full-size and travel pillowcases for Hospice and COVE at the March 15 session. Fabrics and pre-cut kits, patterns and sewing supplies will be available but participants can bring their own in addition to their sewing machine. Kits can be picked up to sew at home. One need not attend the entire session. Extra sewing machines can be made available for those not able to bring their own.
Bag lunches are welcome but a meal is available through the center by calling (231) 757-4705 before 9 a.m. Tuesday. Masking is required.
For more information about the workshop or to reserve a machine call Norma at (231) 757-2315.