Ludington Area Catholic now enrolling 2021-22 school year
Ludington Area Catholic Schools is now enrolling students at all grade levels for the 2021-22 academic year.
LAC’s pre-K program accepts children who turn 5 years old between June 1 and Dec. 1, 2021. Pre-K classes are 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Ludington Area Catholic School is now offering a wrap-around child care program for 3-year-old and 4-year-old preschool students for the 2021-2022 school year. Email Mrs. Heather Zwick at mrszwick@lacschool.net to learn more.
For more information about enrollment, call (231) 843-3188 or visit www.lacschool.com.
Fin & Feather Club to meet Wednesday
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will hold its regular club meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday at the clubhouse. Masks and social distancing are required. There will be no dinner at the meeting.
Mason County GOP to meet Thursday
The Mason County GOP will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N. Rowe St., Ludington. 35th Dist. State Senator Curt VanderWall and 100th Dist. State House Rep. Jack O’Malley will be giving reports from Lansing.
Knights of Columbus to hold dinner in Hart
The Knights of Columbus will hold a take-out corned beef and cabbage dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Saint Gregory’s Parish, 316 Peach St. in Hart. The cost is a free-will donation. For more information, call Wally Carrier at (231) 233-1560.
Pentwater Women’s Club to meet Friday
The Pentwater Women’s Club will meet via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 12. The speaker will be Kent County Family Court Judge Patricia Gardner, who will present the efforts to change family dynamics and help children of abuse, victims of sex-trafficking and juveniles who have committed crimes.
Community foundation YAC grant round now open
The Community Foundation for Mason County announced that the spring Youth Advisory Council grant application is now open. The community foundation’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC) awards grants to nonprofit organizations, churches, schools, agencies and governmental units serving young people in the greater Mason County area.
Funding priorities are based on the findings of the YAC’s needs assessment of local high-school students. Current funding priorities include college and career readiness, youth mental health and stress management, and strengthening relationships in schools.
The deadline to apply is April 7. Visit www.mason-foundation.org/grants/applying-for-a-grant for more information about the grant application process.