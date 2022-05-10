1977 LHS class seeking info for 45th
The Ludington High School class of 1977 is seeking contact information for the following classmates for a 45th reunion: Doris Nelson, Carol Jennings Vandervest, Terri Hansen Brogren, Brad Lange, Delores Ramirez, Mike O’Brien, Esther Mendez, Tom Monaghan, Victor White and Linda Shimmel.
Please email info to ludingtonhigh45th1977@gmail.com.
The reunion is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at the Ludington Boat Club.
County Democrats to host 2nd Congressional Democratic Meeting
The Mason County Democratic Party will host the 2nd Congressional District Democratic Meeting on Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m. at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington. Democrats will also host a meet-and-greet and light refreshments at noon at the same location. Luncheon Tickets are $20 for the county party.
Speakers will begin at 1 p.m. A special guest speaker will introduce Terry Sabo at around 2 p.m. and Sabo will launch his campaign in Mason County. Other Speakers include Jerry Hilliard 2nd Congressional District candidate, and a representative from Sen. Gary Peters’ office.
Tickets for Terry Sabo’s campaign are $32.
Come Meet and Greet Democratic candidates and enjoy the food.
Scottville Senior Center seeks gardening
volunteers
Scottville Area Senior Center will plant four raised planters on Thursday, May 12 starting at 1:30 p.m. SASC seeks seniors who like gardening to help plant flowers, herbs and other plants. Call the center at (231) 757-4705 to participate. Senior citizens will be joined in the project by students from Mason County Central’s Spartan Academy.
Fin & Feather Club hosting CPL class
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding a CPL Class on June 3-4 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road. Registration is necessary. The time on June 3 is from 6 to 9:30 p.m., and the class will last all day on June 4. The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members. Call Jim Glover to register at (231) 907-8330.
Mason County GOP meets Thursday
The Mason County Republican Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave. The public is welcome to attend.
Group to talk Ukraine support strategies
May 12
The Indivisible team in Ludington has arranged a meeting to discuss ideas and develop plans for additional ways to demonstrate our support for the Ukrainian people. The meeting will be held at noon on Thursday, May 12 in the Red Room at Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St.
This is an open meeting for all who stand with the Ukrainian people. Thousands of dollars have been raised already in the Ludington community, but the need for humanitarian aid is virtually endless. So many domestic issues in the country require attention, it is understandable why attention to the war has waned somewhat. But the suffering of the Ukrainian people has intensified, not waned.
The Indivisible group feels that U.S. citizens are challenged to re-energize their tangible support for Ukraine with ongoing fundraising efforts.
Victory Township spring clean-up Saturday,
May 21
The Victory Township spring clean-up will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 21 at the township hall. Residents must be able to unload their own refuse and will be limited to one pick-up or small trailer load to prevent hazardous traffic back-up conditions along Stiles Road.
Residents are urged to box or bundle their refuse to expedite unloading. Bring items to the waste reduction transfer site 5848 N. Stiles Road, Ludington. No commercial refuse or out-of-township refuse. Residential only. Appliances with freon, yard refuse, construction materials, tires, chemicals and antifreeze will not be accepted.
Proof of Victory Township residency will be required. For more information, contact Victory Township Supervisor Jim Mazur at (231) 845-7813.
PoWeR! Book Bags bag build Friday
PoWeR! Book Bag is in need of volunteers to build bags from 9 a.m. until noon, Friday, at Lakeshore Resource Network on Tinkham Avenue in Ludington. For more information, call Kathy Bromley at 231-510-5410.