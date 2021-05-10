AFFEW solar panel discussion canceled
AFFEW’s planned “Solar 101” presentation, scheduled to be held today via Zoom, has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. The organization will plan to host a solar panel discussion sometime in the future.
Pentwater Women’s Club to meet Friday
The Pentwater Women’s Club will hold the May meeting at the newly renovated Park Place located at 310 Rush St., Pentwater on Friday, May 14 at 1:30 p.m.
The meeting will be devoted to planning for the Art & Wine event scheduled for Aug. 23. This event is the main fundraiser for the club’s scholarship fund, which supports Pentwater High School seniors in their post-high-school educational plans. In addition, one scholarship is given to a returning adult at West Shore Community College. Members are encouraged to attend but, if unable to be there please, contact the organization to see how they can be involved in this important fundraising event.
Current State of Michigan mask and social distancing guidelines will be maintained.
Fin & Feather Club to meet Wednesday; clean-up planned for May 15
The Fin & Feather Club will be holding its monthly meeting Wednesday in the clubhouse. Due to COVID-19, there will be no dinner or speaker. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m., along with some basic safety rules. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Seating will be limited to two per table. Do not attend if you have any illness. The club is trying to keep everyone safe.
On Saturday, May 15, the Fin & Feather Club will hold a spring clean-up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring personal protection equipment, gloves, eye and ear protection, and COVID-19-related items. Bring rakes, yard tools, trimmers, blowers, chain saws, etc. Ranges will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mason County GOP to meet Thursday
The Mason County Republicans will hold their regular meeting Thursday at St John’s Lutheran Church. The public is welcome, but attendees are asked to wear face masks. For more information, call Susan Boes at (231) 690-0271.
LACA now accepting artwork for June LGBTQ exhibit
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts and West Shore Pride are again teaming up to host an LGBTQ art exhibit, slated for display in the arts center’s performance hall gallery June 4-26.
The exhibit will feature artwork created by LGBTQ artists and artists who create art with themes of equality and love.
LACA will be accepting artwork for the exhibit through May 18. Artists are limited to five submissions. Jewelry, prints, textiles, sculptures, ceramics, mobiles, collage, mixed-media, photography, pastels and paintings of watercolor, oil and watercolor are accepted. 2D work should be ready to hang. No yarn, string, or sawtooth hangers are allowed. Pedestals are available for 3D pieces.
A public artist reception for the exhibit will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 4. The event will be free and open to the public. Face masks and social distancing will be required at all times.
St. Simon to host auction for sister-school in Haiti May 15-22
St. Simon Church Haiti Ministry will original art, hand-made articles and a Boyne Mountain getaway among 60 items in its online auction to benefit its twinned school, the School of the Infant Jesus in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The auction will take place from May 15 through May 22. Items can be picked up on May 23 at the St.Simon Church Family Center from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
School is important and hard to access in Haiti, where 40 percent of adults cannot read. Ninety percent of the Haitian schools are private and require tuition. Due to high inflation, a typical meal of rice and beans is 50-percent more costly now than just a few years ago. Wages have not kept up, and school teachers are struggling this year to pay for both food and education for their children.
The goal is to raise at total of $10,000 for the School of the Infant Jesus — $4,000 for tuition and $6,000 for the school lunch program.
Visit www.charityauction.bid/i-want-to-learn to participate.