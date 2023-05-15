Harbor Run 5k/10k Saturday
at Waterfront Park
The #RunLudington Harbor Run 5k/10k will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 20 at Ludington’s Waterfront Park.
Online registration can be completed at www.webscorer.com/runludington. Registration is $30 until Friday, May 19.
Runners can also register for $35, by credit card only, on race day until 8:30 a.m.
Packet pickup is from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Waterfront Park.
The run starts and finishes at Filer and Robert streets.
Awards will be handed out after the race at a to-be-determined location.
Volunteers are needed for course support, timing and scoring. Email ludingtonrunclub@gmail.com for more information about volunteering.
Business After Hours Thursday at Lincoln Hills
The Chamber Alliance of Mason County will host Business After Hours from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 1527 N. Lakeshore Drive.
The event is sponsored by Lincoln Hills and Renee Malburg of Five Star Real Estate. The theme is “Stepping into Summer.”
Library to host
cybersecurity seminar
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the Mason County District Library will present a seminar on protecting your online information. Join Det. Sgt. Mike Kenney of the Sheriff’s Office and Al Geist of the Ludington Library from 2-5 p.m. Thursday at Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Cybersecurity affects everyone regardless of age, and any business, no matter how small, that has an online presence.
Even those who only have smartphones can be victims of cybercrime.
This seminar will help attendees understand what warning signs to look for and how to react.
The seminar will help people understand how not to engage with suspicious calls, emails or social media posts.
Registration is not required. All Mason County District Library programs are free of charge.
Those unable to attend in person can join via Zoom at https://bit.ly/mcdlcyber.