Free adult
vermicomposting program today
There will be a free adult vermicomposting program from from 6 to 7 p.m. today at the U Dig It Community Garden behind Ludington United Methodist Church.
Vermicomposting puts worms to work to help solve some of our planet’s most pressing problems. Composting worms rescue organic waste from landfills, safely sequester carbon, and regenerate the soil that forms the basis of our food system. Compared to conventional fertilizers, worm castings are safer for humans and the environment.
In this hands-on presentation, participants will learn about the benefits of using worm castings in home gardens and how to set up a basic home vermicomposting bin to turn kitchen scraps into plant food. Participants will have the opportunity to touch, smell, and purchase red wiggler worms and worm castings produced locally at Michigan Worm Works in Manistee.
This session is free. Registration is required. Get signed up by emailing Sara at udicgarden@gmail.com.
American Legion
seeking donations
for Poppy Days
American Legion Post 76 family of Ludington is asking for donations to its Poppy Funds for local veterans. Donations will be collected at Walmart and Shop-N-Save from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21.
Volunteers are also needed to help with one- or two-hour shifts at these locations.For more information, Call Linda Wolven at (231) 843-2718.
National Senior Health and Fitness Day is May 25
The Ludington Senior Center will be celebrating National Senior Health and Fitness Day on Wednesday, May 25 at the senior center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants will have the opportunity to try out several of the exercise classes offered at the center, with a 30-minute preview of each class.
Among the classes will be yoga, tai chi, stretch and balance, zumba, cardio drumming and line dancing.
Attend each 30-minute class for a chance to win a Fitbit. Bring someone new to the center for a chance to win a water bottle with carrying case. Join other participants for a healthy lunch and fellowship at noon for just $5.
Call (231) 845-4861 for a lunch reservation by Monday, May 23 or for more information.
Craft sale May 21 at Tallman Senior Center
There will be a craft sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at Tallman Senior Center, 6765 E. Marshall Road. Follow Benson Road approximately 3 miles to Marshall Road, turn and go to the senior center.