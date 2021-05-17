MCE academic award ceremony is today
Mason County Eastern will hold its academic awards ceremony at 7 p.m. today in the gym. Winners from 2021 and winners from 2020 will be recognized, since the event was canceled last year.
LACA’s West Michigan High School Band Showcase to premier online today
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host its inaugural West Michigan High School Band Showcase, a free virtual performance this spring.
The showcase will include performances by the Ludington, Mason County Eastern, Manistee Catholic Central, Manistee, Shelby, and Pentwater high school bands, as well as the Pentwater High School Jazz Band.
The showcase will premiere on LACA’s website, www.ludingtonartscenter.org, at 6 p.m. today. The video will then be available to be viewed at any time after it goes live.
“By hosting the virtual band showcase, LACA hopes it was able to give our area’s talented band students a project or goal to work toward during the school year as many of their traditional concerts were unable to take place due to COVID-19 restrictions,” LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner stated. “The showcase also serves as a safe way for community members to take in the performances and support these student musicians.”
LACA hopes to make this an annual, in-person event in the years to come, Skinner added.
The program is made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation for Mason County and video recording/editing by Katie Pro Video.
For More information, visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org or find LACA on Facebook.
Ludington Hospital to offer vaccine clinic Thursday
There will be a COVID-19 vaccine clinic offering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone age 12 and older from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, 1 N. Atkinson Drive. The clinic is by appointment only. Call 833-734-0016 to register.
Spectrum Health is eager to begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds now that it has been authorized by the FDA and CDC for emergency use. The hospital encourages parents or guardians to bring their children to one of the upcoming clinics offering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone age 12 or older is welcome. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For additional clinic locations and availability, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/vaccine or call 833-734-0016.
Destroyer Escort Sailors Association to hold ‘Back Together’ breakfast Thursday
The Destroyer Escort Sailors Association veterans group will hold a “back together breakfast” at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 20 at Big Boy. Face masks are required. Contact Dennis at (360) 620-9688 for more information.