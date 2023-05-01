Stix to host Fool House May 27
Stix will host Fool House: The Ultimate ’90s Dance Party, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive in Ludington. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the concert, which is for attendees 18 and older.
Tickets range from $9.99 to $15. Additional fees apply. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mrx8wu38.
Fool House offers a live musical event paying homage to the golden era of boy bands, pop stars, hip-hop and pop-punk. With a larger-than-life production, the show recreates the sights, sounds and energy of the biggest stars of the ’90s.
The band will perform mega hits from NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Nelly, Britney Spears, TLC, Blink 182 and more.
AAUW to meet May 8
The American Association of University Women will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the Mason County Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington.
The presenter will be Rebecca Berringer, executive director of the Mason County Historical Society. She will offer a tour of the new MCHS facility. The public is welcome to attend.
LACA to feature three exhibits in May
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will feature 13 area and regional artists as part of three unique exhibits throughout the month of May. The exhibits will open Friday, May 5 with a special public artist reception, from 5-8 p.m., celebrating the exhibiting artists.
The “Art Snake Road Show” exhibit, in the center’s main gallery, features an array of Manistee County artists from the Onekama and Arcadia areas and is a play on the group’s annual summer Art Snake event, during the group invites the public to snake their way around Portage Lake to view artwork at various locations.
Exhibiting artists in the LACA exhibit include Jamey Barnard, Susan Barnard, Jef Bourgeau, Mike Grant, Kristine Harvey, Andrew Jagniecki, Judy Jashinsky, Phil Joseph, Susan Joseph and Les Scruggs. The exhibit will feature a mix of mediums, including paintings, drawings, textiles, sculptural work and printmaking in a variety of styles.
Ludington artists Rachel Feinberg and Anne Kivela will be featured in the art center’s performance hall lobby gallery. The pair’s exhibit, “Feinberg & Kivela: Passion, Purpose, and Paint,” will feature a mix of landscape and still life paintings.
Both Fienberg and Kivela are inspired by nature and the beauty of their surroundings. Kivela loves painting florals and is currently branching out to include landscapes. Lately, she has been producing some colorful abstracts. Feinberg, who is relatively new to the Midwest, is incorporating the drama of the four seasons with a wide range of colors, from the muted tints and tones of winter, to the vivid explosion of various color palettes in the spring and fall, and the many shades and hues of green in summer.
Maggie Hill’s “Eyes on Me” will be exhibited in the art center’s lower-level Unframed Gallery.
Hill, of Shelby, is a fifth-year ASM Tech student attending the University of Michigan’s Penny W. Stamps School of Art and Design for her Bachelor of Fine Arts in the fall.
The exhibit is a play on the phrase “my eyes are up here,” displaying 15 unique women in vibrant colors from the shoulders up. Hill dedicates the exhibit to the powerful women who left a lasting impact on her. When drawing these pieces, she asked some impactful women in her life to define “empowerment.” Their responses inspired the portraits’ titles.
LACA exhibits are available for viewing during normal business hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The arts center is at 107 S. Harrison St.