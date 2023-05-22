Momentum Pitch Night returns Thursday
The Momentum Business Plan Pitch Competition returns from 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., after a three-year absence. The five finalists vying for cash prizes are Common Grace Birth Support, Hassle Free Restaurant Cleaners, Side Step Farms, State & Main Coffee and Wave Nutrition.
Each of the five businesses will pitch their business or expansion ideas to a live audience during the “Shark Tank”-style competition event. Finalists will make their pitches with the hope of taking home a cash prize to help fund their ventures. First place is $15,000 cash and $10,000 in business support services; second place is $10,000 cash and $5,000 in support services; and the winner of the People’s Choice Award will receive $5,000 cash. The competition is administered by the Chamber Alliance of Mason County and funded by the Pennies from Heaven Foundation.
Mason County Democrats to meet Wednesday
The Mason County Democratic Party will hold its County Executive Committee meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington. To request a Zoom link, contact Liz Kannon at (248) 872-5330.
Civil War re-enactors Sunday at Scottville UMC
The Michigan 2nd Cavalry Civil War Re-enactors will be at Scottville United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. Sunday for a special veterans memorial service.
Fox invites residents
to office hours
101st Dist. State House Rep. Joseph Fox, R-Fremont, will host local office hours in Mason County from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, June 16, at Bell’s Bay Cabins, 7424 U.S. 10, Branch Twp.
Those who are unable to attend but would still like to share their thoughts can call (517) 373-0825 or email JosephFox@house.mi.gov.