Gus Macker sign-up deadline is May 30
Registration ends May 30 for the 3-on-3 Charity Gus Macker basketball tournament at Stearns Park Beach. The 30th anniversary of the event in Ludington is set for June 18-19 with bracket play for athletes of all ages.
A slam-dunk contest, music, merchandise, trophies and an all-new food court will add a festive flair to the tournament grounds on Father’s Day weekend.
Register at www.macker.com/local/ludington-mi.
Gus Macker in Ludington is a charity event, benefiting local sports and service clubs, and organizers are looking forward to making significant donations again this year.
The event is organized by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and supported by numerous business sponsors.
Community members interested in volunteering at the event should contact Kathy Fisher at (231) 845-7018.
Civil War re-enactors to honor those who served
The Michigan 2nd Cavalry Civil War Re-enactors will be honoring all those who died for our freedom with a special memorial at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 29 at United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St., Scottville
The memorial will feature a presentation of the American flag, patriotic music including taps, and the reading of the Gettysburg Address.
All are welcome.
Mason County Dems to meet Wednesday
The Mason County Democrats will hold its county executive committee meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington. For a Zoom link, contact Liz Kannon.