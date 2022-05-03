Mason County Democrats meet Thursday
The next general membership meeting of the Mason County Democratic Party will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at the Safe Harbor Credit Union Community Room, located at 5511 U.S. 10, in Ludington.
For a Zoom link, contact Liz Kannon or Ed Miller, (231) 757-3729.
Lunches are back at Ludington Senior Center
Lunches are back at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. Join others for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The lunches include a salad, an entrée, fruit and beverage for the senior price of $3 (non-seniors pay $5).
Call the senior center at (231) 845-6841 the day before or by 9 a.m.Tuesdays and Thursdays to reserve a place.
U.S. Vets breakfast Thursday
The monthly U.S. Vets Breakfast will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday at Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 N. James St., Ludington. Newcomers are welcome. For more information, contact Dennis at (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773 or at denster63@gmail.com.
Riedl’s ‘Exploration & Experimentation’ exhibit on display throughout May at LACA
Ludington artist Marion Riedl’s “Exploration & Experimentation” exhibit will be on display in the Ludington Area Center for the Arts’ performance hall gallery May 6-28 with a public artist reception from 5-6 p.m., Friday, May 6.
“Exploration & Experimentation” will feature over 100 acrylic paintings and collages created by Riedl.
Local landscapes, inspired by referencing an extensive photo library, created by herself and her late husband John, are favorite subjects.