Charity Sew meets
June 20
The next session of Charity Sew will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20 at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St. The project will be beanbags for the PoWeR! Book Bags program. A specific pattern, fabric and other supplies will be provided. Sewing machines will be needed — either the participants’ own or loaners available at the SASC.
PoWeR! Book Bags is a language and literacy-building program to develop skills which will enhance children’s overall success in life. The nonprofit partners with local organizations and agencies such as Lakeshore Food Club, COVE, HELP Ministries, Salvation Army, DHHS, Catholic Charities, WIC, the Scottville Area Senior Center, and the schools in Mason County in an effort to reach children of all ages and their families with literacy materials and books.
Project Fresh coupon distribution and workshop
At 1 p.m. on June 7, the Ludington Senior Center will host Michigan State University nutritional workshop and will distribute Project Fresh coupons for all those who qualify. The workshop will feature food safety with produce and creative ways to serve fruits and vegetables. A recipe will be available to sample, as well.
The coupons, valued at $25, can be used to buy local produce in Mason County at the downtown Ludington farmers market or Orchard Market in Free Soil. Users must be 60 years or older and have an income at or below 185% of the poverty level.
Call the senior center to register at (231) 845-6841. Those who cannot attend the workshop can pick up their coupons at the center each day between 1 and 3 p.m.
Free birding hike for kids June 3
at Ludington State Park
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will host a free kids birding hike from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3 at Ludington State Park.
The birding hike is for kids age 7-12, but a responsible adult must be present. Avid birders Levi and Ben Wilson, along with AFFEW President, Julia Chambers will lead kids on the hike in search of breeding songbirds and migrant shorebirds, gulls, and terns. The event is co-sponsored by AFFEW and Sable Dunes Audubon Society.A limited amount of binoculars will be available. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. To sign up email Chambers at president@affew.org. Visit www.affew.org for more information. Further details will be given upon registration.