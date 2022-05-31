Chocolate Walk to support Cancer and Critical Care Fund is June 11 in Pentwater
The Cancer and Critical Care Fund, in conjunction with the Community Foundation for Oceana County, will be hosting an event dubbed the Chocolate Walk in the Village of Pentwater from 1 to 4 p.m. on June 11.
Participants can purchase a $40 ticket online or by calling (517) 290-4892. Chocolate Walkers will stroll the streets of Pentwater stopping at each participating business for a sweet chocolate treat and some discount coupons from various businesses. All Chocolate Walkers who visit each participating business will be entered in a drawing after the event for a special prize.
The Cancer and Critical Care Fund was established in 2013 by Patrick Fuller and his daughter Anna Fuller with the goal of providing financial support to families in Oceana County and surrounding areas with unpaid medical expenses associated with a cancer or critical illness diagnosis, treatment or care. Proceeds from the Chocolate Walk will help continue to provide grants to assist families with qualifying unpaid medical expenses.
Those interested in participating, donating, sponsorship or volunteering can email cccfund.oceana@gmail.com or call (517) 290-4892.
Spectrum Health plans gala to support
mental-health services
The Spectrum Health Foundation at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital invites the public to have a roaring good time at the 2022 Great Gatsby Gala at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 1527 N. Lakeshore Drive.
The 2022 Gala will benefit mental and behavioral health programs as Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital as works with schools and the grater community to expand and increase access to these crucial services. Mental-health struggles are not new, but they have been heightened over the past couple years due to increased stress, decreased mobility, economic upheaval and social injustice. Access to mental health services was limited before COVID-19, but the pandemic and its corresponding stressors have exacerbated the need for services and have revealed limitations to access among providers, especially in rural areas like Ludington.
Aspects of the socioeconomic environment of Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital’s service area, such as widespread poverty, can make residents more susceptible to mental health challenges. Through strategic and collaborative partnerships with schools, public-health partners, and fellow non-profit organizations, we will expand access to needed mental-health services both inside and outside the hospital walls. Participation as a guest or sponsor of the Great Gatsby Gala will make a difference.
For more information about the event and to purchase your tickets, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/qLW.
Michigan Dunes NSDAR seeks donations for Oceana County veterans
The Michigan Dunes Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) is collecting items for local veterans and would like to urge the public to help contribute by dropping off snacks, non-perishable items, water, personal hygiene products such as body wash, shampoo and toothpaste, and gas cards to Oceana County Department of Veterans Affairs in Hart. The address is 844 Griswold St., Hart, MI 49420.
The NSDAR hopes to engage the community to make a difference and show veterans that people still care.
LHS class of 1982 plans 40th Reunion
The Ludington high school class of 1982 is having a 40th reunion at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at Theresa Rohde’s, 193 S. Gordon Road, Scottville.
A $20 donation per classmate, to cover appetizer, dinner and dessert costs is requested. This is a BYOB event. The group will meet outside in the backyard.
Send payment to Theresa at the event address or Zelle (231) 757-1027. Find the LHS Class of 1982 Facebook page for more information.