West Shore Civic Band meets May 15, season starts June 12
The West Shore Civic Band, under the direction of Caleb Schultz, will kick off its summer season with a rehearsal on Monday, June 12. The 2023 season will run from June 12 to Aug. 14. Rehearsals are every Monday from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Mason County Central High School band room.
Musicians of all ages with at least a basic level of proficiency are encouraged to join.
The mission of the band is to foster camaraderie, musicianship and community enrichment through performances.
There will be an informational meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, May 15 in the band room.
Michigan Dunes NSDAR meets May 20 in Pentwater
Michigan Dunes Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will meet at noon Saturday, May 20 in the Wesley Room of Centenary Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., in Pentwater.
The guest speaker will be Tifanni Dash, vice chair of Community Classroom National. The program is titled “Spark of Love Learning.”
A Zoom link will be emailed to members.
Bring an appetizer to share. RSVP by emailing Shannon Larson at shannonlarson.dar@gmail.com.
Charity Sew May 16
Charity Sew, which meets at the Scottville Area Senior Center the third Tuesday of the month, will continue its focus on quilts for children when it meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. Participants are welcome to attend for any portion of that time. Fabrics and sewing supplies will be available.
Loaner sewing machines will be available for those without a machine. There will be quilt tops to layer, tie and bind.
The completed quilts will be shared with fire departments, law enforcement agencies and other entities which may deal with children in traumatic situations.
The Scottville Area Senior Center is at 140 S. Main St. Entry is from the parking lot on the west side of the building. Senior meals can be reserved by calling (231) 757-4705 before 9 a.m.
For more information, call Norma at (231) 757-2315.
DHD10 hosts Ready, Set, Go school readiness clinic
District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! school readiness clinics throughout the month of June. The school readiness clinics will have vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings and immunizations.
Children and adolescents age 3-19 who need immunizations or visual and hearing screenings to attend school, preschool, or daycare are invited to register. Students and parents can register by calling (231) 355-7548.
Clinics will take place at the following dates and DHD offices:
• June 1, Oceana County, 3986 N. Oceana Drive, Hart;
• June 2, Lake County, 5681 S. M-37, Baldwin;
• June 13, Newaygo County, 1049 E. Newell St., White Cloud;
• June 14, Mason County, 916 Diana St., Ludington;
• June 16, Manistee County, 385 Third St., Manistee.
DHD10 is providing no cost oral health assessments for children as well.
For more information, visit www.dhd10.org/parents-families/school-readiness.