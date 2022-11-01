Mason County Dems to meet Thursday
The next general membership meeting of the Mason County Democratic Party will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, at Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10 in Ludington. Meet in the Community Room. Contact Liz Kannon at (248) 872-5330 for a Zoom link.
WSCC to host talk on work in region Thursday
West Shore Community College’s Humankind series will host a discussion about the future of work in the region from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, via Zoom. The event is accessible at bit.ly/humankindfall22.
During the talk, leaders from local business and industry will discuss upcoming trends in the future of work pertaining to the region.
The event is part of Humankind’s focus this year on the theme “The Future of Work.” Topics include “the great resignation,” quiet quitting, remote work, work/life balance, shortening the work week, full time versus part time work, and more.
The panelists presenting and discussing trends include Alex Andrews, director of business intelligence and workforce Innovation for Talent 2025; Eric Erwin, president and CEO for Floracraft; Tim Nieboer, vice president of human resources for House of Flavors, Inc.; and Kelly Tomaszewski, interim president for Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.
The event will be hosted and moderated by Crystal Young, WSCC executive director of college relations.
“This event is an important one in this year’s series on the future of work,” said Matt Sanderson, professor of philosophy and ethics and chair of the Humankind planning team. “While many events in this year’s series have focused on trends in the future of work on the national and international levels, it is important that we hear from local executives about what the future of work might look like in our region.
This event will be informative for both business leaders and employees as we all continue to prepare and adjust to changing trends in how we work.”
A recording of the event will be made available on the college’s YouTube page at the conclusion of the event.
Humankind is WSCC’s arts and culture lecture series. The series consists of lectures, presentations, workshops, art exhibitions, film series and much more.
For more information about Humankind, visit westshore.edu or contact Sanderson at mwsanderson@westshore.edu or (231) 843-5937.
Line dance class now underway at LACA
Amy Christian will is now providing weekly line dance instruction and practice from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
This is a drop-in class; pre-registration is not available.
The fee is $10 at the door, cash only.
Visit www.ludingtonartcenter.org or call (231) 45-2787 for more information.
Catholic Daughters
to host dinner Nov. 5
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Ludington No. 745 will hold a pork and sauerkraut dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Simon Catholic Church, 702 E. Bryant Road, Ludington. Take-out will be available, and there will be macaroni and cheese for kids. The cost is $12 for adults, or $6 for children 6 to 12 years old.
Ludington Writers group to bring guest author
to library Thursday
Author Anne-Marie Oomen will present a reading from her forthcoming book, “As Long As I Know You: The Mom Book” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
The Ludington Writers group is sponsoring the free public event.
Oomen, a long-time friend of Ludington Writers, is a renowned author of nonfiction and poetry with local roots in Oceana County.