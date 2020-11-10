PFLAG Manistee to meet Nov. 15
PFLAG Manistee, a support group for families and friends of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. Because of the restrictions of the COVID virus, the meeting is being held virtually on Zoom. PFLAG hopes to expand the number of people who attend its virtual meetings and extend that invitation to anyone who would like to learn more about what PFLAG is all about.
This month, the group is celebrating Transgender Awareness Week, which is Nov. 12-19, by viewing a video and discussing the group’s responsibility to help educate the community about people who identify as transgender.
To attend the meeting, send an email to pflagmanistee@gmail.org and next Friday you will receive a link to join the meeting.
Those who can’t make meetings are encouraged to call (231) 398-3340 for more information, or with any questions.
Chamber announces Deck the Halls holiday decorating contest
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a new holiday event for 2020, Deck the Halls: A Mason County Holiday Decorating Contest. All county residents and businesses are invited to participate and light up the area in anticipation of the Christmas season.
The contest is being held in lieu of the Nov. 28 Aglow on the Avenue Parade through downtown Ludington, which had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“This year, we have learned that our Chamber events have had to be altered to inhibit large crowds and, although we are disappointed to not hold a parade, we think these light displays will be a spectacular way to usher in the holiday season,” said Chamber President and CEO Brandy Miller.
Local residents and businesses are asked to sign up for the competition on the Chamber website by Nov. 29 and complete their holiday decorating by Dec. 1. Entry is free, and no costs or fees apply.
Rules of the contest are as follows:
• Participation is open to all residents and businesses within the boundaries of Mason County.
• Entry applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29.
• Contest is for exterior decorations only, including decorations in windows that are visible from the exterior. Judging will be done from outside the residence or business only.
• Judging will be based on “curb appeal” as viewed from the street only. Therefore only those decorations located on the street side of the property will be judged (corner lots will be judged from both streets).
• Lights and decorations must be displayed from Dec. 1-27.
• Two categories of winners will be awarded: residential and business.
• Three winners will be chosen and awarded cash prizes: first place is $100; second place is $75; and third place is $50.
• Winners will be chosen based on the highest number of votes received by members of the general public.
• Winners will be announced on social media on Dec. 28.
The Chamber will make a driving map available, so light-hunters will be able to locate the festive exhibits on the tour. To access the light-tour map and to vote for a contestant, visit www.ludington.org/deckthehalls.
LACA jam Wednesday, courtyard concerts postponed due to COVID-19
There will be a jam at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts at 6 p.m. today in the center’s main gallery, 107 S. Harrison St. Masks must be worn and social distancing will need to be maintained in the LACA building. If you arrive late and find that the front door is locked, please press the doorbell or knock.
With the rise in COVID-19 cases, the remaining courtyard concerts for 2020 have been postponed. So, John Merchant will not be performing this week. LACA hopes to resume in 2021.
The 2020 Home for the Holidays show for 2020 will be virtual and available for viewing on Dec.11. More to come on this great holiday show with lots of local and national talent.
LACA to host multiple holiday workshops
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is getting into the holiday spirit with a number of workshops for those looking to create gifts for themselves or family and friends.
Ludington artist Ellen Niemann will be hosting a four-part foundational calligraphy workshop on Tuesday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. starting today.
Foundational calligraphy is basic lettering with a chisel edge pen, not modern brush lettering). Familiarity with this style will give students a handle on letter forms, which can then be modified to suit their needs or style.
The registration fee is $80 for LACA members and $85 for non-members. It includes all four weeks, plus basic supplies such as starter paper, a calligraphy pen, guideline sheets, and instruction sheets. Class size is limited to eight people, and masks are required.
On Sunday, Nov. 22 LACA will host two sessions of a special Santa’s Workshop. This holiday gift-making experience is for children ages 6 and older. The workshops begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Children will create up to five holiday gifts for family members with the help of artist Mary Case and her helpers. Finished gifts can be picked up starting Dec. 8 and will be in gift bags.
The cost is $25 for LACA members and $30 for non-members. The class size is limited to eight people, and masks are required.
Also on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. is an artisan soy candle workshop with Stacie Cocke of House & Harbor of Ludington.
Students will choose from one of four Christmas fragrance oils for their candle, and will take home a finished 8 oz. Christmas candle, made by them, in a beautiful copper jar. Candles take 1-2 hours to cure and may need to be picked up later.
The cost of the workshop is $30 for LACA members and $35 for non-members. The class size is limited to 15 people and masks are required.
A Holiday Wood Burning Workshop with Thomas Reverman will take place at LACA Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.
During the one-day workshop students will create unique wood burned gifts. No experience required. Each participant will create several ornaments, gift tags and more.
The cost of the workshop is $40 for LACA members and $45 for non-members. All materials are provided; students must be 16 or older. The class size is limited to 10 people and masks are required.
In addition to holiday-themed workshops, LACA will also be hosting a drawing workshop with Ellen Niemann called Draw your own Resources. During this one-day workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 21, students will explore drawing using values. A gray-scale tool will guide students as they use an array of values in drawings.
The cost is $15 for LACA members and $20 for non-members. Some materials will be provided including practice paper, a dark, soft pencil, a white pencil and a sheet of Canson brand toned paper for a finished drawing. The class size is limited to eight people and masks are required.
American Legion hosting meeting Wednesday
American Legion Post No. 76 is hosting a meeting for members at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11.