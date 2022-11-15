Mason County Democratic Convention Thursday
The Mason County Democratic Party will hold its county convention at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., in Ludington.
No school today at MCC
Mason County Central would like to remind parents that Tuesday, Nov. 15 is an all day in-service for staff. There will be no school for students. Students will return on Wednesday.
Ludington O-Bots to host open house Wednesday
The Ludington O-Bots robotics team will host an open house from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the shop behind Ludington High School.
November crEATivity Art Kits now available
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts’ free crEATivity Art Kits are now available to area children and adults.
This month’s art kit features instructions and all of the supplies for an origami lotus flower project. Included in the kit are five sheets of origami paper, index cards, tape, scissors, a pencil and a pencil sharpener.
CrEATivity Art Kits can be picked up free of charge, while supplies last, at the Lakeshore Food Club, the Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville, and Sandcastles Children’s Museum.
Art kits projects are designed by students from the Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design at the University of Michigan.
Grant funding from the Women Who Care of Mason County, the Pennies from Heaven Foundation, the Community Foundation for Mason County and the Great Lakes Energy People Fund, as well as support from Engine Creative, have helped make this community project possible.
Filer Credit Union accepting donations to keep Manistee County kids warm
Filer Credit Union is currently having a Cozy Christmas Charity Collection to gather hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, socks, boots and clothing to keep children and teens in Manistee County communities warm.
All three Filer Credit Union locations — two in Manistee and one in Bear Lake — have a collection box in the lobby to accept these donations.
In past years Filer Credit Union has had a Mitten Tree where it collected hats and mittens to give to local children who may have needed them, which has been very successful. This year they have expanded their Charity Collection to include other warm items needed.
“It is a good feeling to help those who are in need and can’t necessarily get for themselves,” Operation Manager Jenni Jans said. “Our members and the community have always been very generous in helping us each year to make this collection extremely successful.”
Donation boxes are currently at all office location lobbies until Dec. 7. Stop by between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to donate.