Pentwater Christmas in the Village, Mrs. Mullen’s Closet team up for glove, mitten drive
Pentwater Christmas in the Village is excited to partner with Mrs. Mullen’s Closet for a mitten and glove drive. Collection boxes are now in participating businesses. Mrs. Mullen’s Closet is currently in need of quality, waterproof mittens and gloves for children ages 3-12. Drop off a pair by Saturday Dec. 18 at any of the participating merchants, to help out our Oceana youths in need.
Mrs. Mullen’s Closet is an ongoing tribute to a lifetime of caring that Dyanne Mullen brought to the children at Hart Public Schools before losing her battle with breast cancer in 2010.
As the elementary principal in Hart, she saw many children without appropriate clothing to keep them warm and dry, so she began buying and stashing coats, gloves and various sizes of clothing in her office closet to share with these students. Over time, Mrs. Mullen’s Closet Fund has expanded to provide yearly grants to “closets” in all Oceana County elementary and early childhood schools. Currently it serves over 1,850 young elementary students throughout the county. Mrs. Mullen’s Closet is a donor advisory fund of the Community Foundation for Oceana County.
Participating Pentwater merchants are Jilly’s, Good Stuffs, Antler Bar, Green Isaac’s, Cosmic Candy, Sun & Beach, Oldewick Post, Storybook Village, and Port View Wine & Beer Market.
Angel Tree, summer camp ministries seek support
Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries will again offer Angel Tree and summer camp opportunities for families of inmates in county jails in Mason and Oceana counties. This includes Oceana families with parents in the prison system. The overall success of this annual program is dependent on the participation of churches and families to sponsor a child or family, shop for the gifts for the children, and sponsor a child for a Christian camp experience.
Organizers have approval for a distribution/registration center in each county for families to sign up for summer camp and to pick up Angel Tree gifts and food baskets at a Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 18. In Mason County the distribution location will be at Cornerstone Baptist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. In Oceana County, it will be at Hart Wesleyan Church on the same day from 2 to 3:30 p.m. In addition to shopping and buying and wrapping gifts, help is needed at the Christmas party to register families, serve refreshments, and to distribute the gifts and food boxes. COVID-19 procedures will be followed for workers and families.
In 2020, the Angel Tree Program reached 76 children and 34 families. The gifts and food items given benefited more than 225 family members. Several salvation and a number of recommitment decisions were shared with counselors. Four children were sponsored to attend 2021 camp at Grace Adventures in Silver Lake. Financial support for this annual ministry has come from local churches, individuals, businesses and visitors.
A donation of $30 will “adopt a child” for the holidays. Any amount given to help cover the cost of our 2022 summer camp ministry will also be appreciated. Tax-deductible checks can be written to Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries (OMCI&FM) and sent to P.O. Box 807, Hart, MI 49420.
An organizational goal is to establish affiliations with the Christian churches in the area to better serve each other and the community. A new ministry opportunity being implemented is to work with churches to mutually sponsor families to a summer camp experience. Local churches are encouraged to contact Chaplain Jerry Thorne at (231) 425-3693 or jerrythorne@charter.net.
Bridge group seeks players
The group that plays bridge on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at the Ludington Area Senior Center is in need of additional players. Games start at 12:30 p.m. Anyone who wants to spend an afternoon of fun and challenging game of cards should join. Contact John Fellows at (231) 843-3063 or Sharon Tushek (231) 920-0704 if interested.
West Shore Bank Corporation completed $20 million offering of subordinated notes
West Shore Bank Corporation, the parent company of West Shore Bank, announced the closing of a private placement of $20 million in aggregate principal amount of its 3.375-percent fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2031. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the notes for general corporate and strategic purposes.
The notes will initially bear interest at a fixed interest rate of 3.375-percent per annum until Nov. 12, 2026, after which time the interest rate will reset quarterly to an interest rate per annum equal to three-month term SOFR plus 234 basis points. The notes will mature on Nov. 12, 2031.
Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC acted as the sole placement agent for the transaction and was represented by Varnum LLP. Warner Norcross + Judd LLP served as legal counsel to the company.
The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be re-offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This announcement is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall there be any sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The indebtedness evidenced by the notes is not a deposit and is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency or fund.