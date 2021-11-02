Sandcastles offers free admission to frontline medical workers in November
Sandcastles Children’s Museum is happy to announce free admission for frontline medical workers during the month of November. Those who work in the medical field can obtain free admission for themselves and their immediate family by showing their employee ID at the front desk anytime during the museum’s business hours of 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Fridays; 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Masks are required for everyone 2 and older and are available for purchase at the front desk. Thank you for partnering with us to keep all visitors safe.
For more information, visit www.sandcastleschildrensmuseum.com or find Sandcastles Children’s Museum on Facebook.
Hunter’s dinner is Nov. 13
The Evergreen Covenant Church Women are once again offering their annual, traditional, Hunter’s Dinner fundraiser. the Hunter’s Dinner is usually on Nov. 14, however, this year it will be on Saturday, Nov. 13. It will be a drive through/pick-up only.
Once again John’s Famous BBQ Chicken will be offered, with all the fixings — real mashed potatoes and gravy, special baked beans, corn, rolls and butter — and homemade apple pie for dessert. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and food will be served until 7, or until the chicken runs out. Adult portions will be a half of chicken and children’s portions are a quarter chicken, with drumstick or wing. The cost for adults is $12.50 and the cost for children 10 and younger is $6. Proceeds will be designated to local ministries. The address is 7396 S. Evergreen Road in Branch.
Sleighbell parade, old Christmas events, Dec. 2-5
During the weekend of Dec. 2-5, Manistee will be filled with holiday cheer as the city hosts its annual Victorian Sleighbell Parade and Old Christmas Weekend.
The Lakeside Club will sponsor the Festival of Trees where visitors will be able to purchase decorated Christmas trees and other holiday items. People from all over Michigan and from neighboring states come to Manistee for its holiday activities.
For more information, contact Lakeside Club Director Shirley Madden at (313) 478-5347 or gspmadden@gmail.com.
Pentwater announces Sculpture Walk 2022
A new venture between the Pentwater’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and the Pentwater Arts Council (PAC) has been created to form the group Pentwater Public Art. The group’s first initiative, Sculpture Walk 2022, will help further define Pentwater as a destination for art lovers. With the planning and implementation process well underway, Sculpture Walk will result in the installation of five outdoor sculptures in Pentwater’s main business district.
The sculpture walk will feature five sculptures from five different American artists. Following a call for entry through www.café.org this winter, the sculptures will be selected by a jury of professional artists and art educators. Once the artists are chosen, the sculptures will be installed in prominent locations in downtown Pentwater. The sculptures will be displayed starting in June and continuing through Oct. 15, 2022. Awards will be presented for juror’s choice and people’s choice.
All sculptures will be available for purchase. The event will repeat in 2023 and 2024. It is the hope of the organizing committee that donations will allow at least one sculpture to permanently enhance downtown Pentwater. All submissions must be appropriate for the people of all ages, and reflect the community and its surroundings.
The goal is to bring excitement and interest to residents and visitors. There will also be an educational component.
The event is actively seeking sponsors. Those interested in being a sponsor for Sculpture Walk 2022 should contact Mary Schumaker of the Pentwater DDA at schugirlie@gmail.com.
LACA to host felted gnome holiday pillow workshop
Join Deb Borema as she shows students how to create their own felted gnome holiday pillow during a two-session workshop Tuesdays, Nov. 16 and Nov. 23 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington.
A portion the registration fee will benefit LACA’s free after school program Workshop Wednesday.
The cost of the workshop is $40 for LACA members and $45 for non-members. All supplies are included. There are eight spots available. The workshop is open to participants ages 12 and older.
Register online at https://ludingtonartscenter.square.site/workshops.