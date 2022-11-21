Rotary Club’s holiday auction is Dec. 7
The 2022 Rotary Holiday Auction will take place on Wednesday Dec. 7 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Stearns Hotel Ballroom in downtown Ludington.
Tickets are available now for purchase online at https://one.bidpal.net/ludingtonrotary.
The evening will feature live auction packages and experiences, wine basket raffles, a 50-50 raffle, hors d’oeuvres and cash bar.
The link listed above is can be used for the online “silent auction” portion of the event. The online auction begins at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Place a max bid and let the system automatically bid for up to that limit.
The Rotary Club has many items to bid on.
Also consider donating to Ludington Rotary charities or supporting a Rotary STRIVE student for an outing experience.
This event is the primary fundraiser for Ludington Rotary STRIVE mentor program.
Christmas in the
Village Dec. 4
The Village of Free Soil will host its Christmas in the Village event form 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Community Center. There will be pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a book giveaway, face-painting, games, gift bags, cookies and punch and more.
The even in sponsored by the Free Soil Area Senior Center, the Free Soil/Meade Fire Department, the village council and the township board, as well as local churches and businesses.
Swiss steak dinner Friday
The Pere Marquette No. 299 Free and Accepted Masons will hold a Swiss steak dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 at the temple, located at 108 W. Ludington Ave.
The cost is $15 per person. There is plenty of parking in the rear of the building.
Proceeds will benefit the scholarship fund.
Angel Tree, summer camp ministry needs support
The Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries will offer a 2022 Angel Tree celebration and summer camp opportunities to families in the area. This includes families of inmates in the Mason and Oceana County Jails and the Michigan Department of Corrections prison system.
The ministries’ Angel Tree program follows the guidelines of Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree program. The overall success of this annual program is dependent on the participation of churches and families to “sponsor a child,” shop for the gifts and assist at the Christmas parties on Dec. 17.
In Mason County the Christmas party will be hosted by Cornerstone Baptist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
In Oceana County it will be at the Hart Wesleyan Church from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Organizers are asking for immediate help to shop and wrap assigned gifts starting Nov. 25 with delivery by Dec. 13. At the parties, help is needed to provide and serve snacks, assist in worship, prayer, counselor, transportation, registration and giving out gifts and food baskets.
Contact Chaplain Jerry Thorne at (231) 301-1788 or jerrythorne@charter.net as soon as possible to discuss how to help before or at the party.
The 2022 Angel Tree budget is $5,000 and the summer camp scholarships budget is $4,500.
Financial support for this annual ministry has come from local churches, individuals, businesses, and the summer visitors worshipping at the amphitheater in Ludington State Park.
A donation of $30 will “adopt a child” for the holidays and $150 for 1/3 of a child’s cost to attend summer camp.
Checks should be made payable to OMCI&FM and sent to OMCI&FM, P.O. Box 807, Hart, MI 49420.
The ministries work with local churches in helping children, ages 7-18, attend a Christian camp.
During the Dec. 17 Christmas parties there will be scholarship applications available for local families.
Local churches are encouraged to send their 2023 camp catalog to the Dec. 17 party to share with the community.
Call Thorne by Dec. 16 if a church mission/youth representative and/or family members would like to attend the Christmas celebration.