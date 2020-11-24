Mason County Central Schools to have half-day Wednesday; turkeys available at middle school
Mason County Central Schools is reminding parents that Wednesday is a half-day for students and staff due to the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. Attendance is only in the morning.
Sack lunches will be available for students to take home. Dismissal for Scottville Elementary will be at 11:20 a.m. and all other buildings will dismiss at 11:30. Students who ride the buses will arrive home approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes earlier than on a normal day.
MCC also announced that Thanksgiving turkeys are available for families in the area. Contact the middle school at (231) 757-3724 if you or someone you know is in need of a turkey.
Collection for Mitten Tree starts Nov. 30
The Church Women United group is sponsoring the Mitten Tree again this year, but the collection method will be different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The collection site will be at the Salvation Army, 1101 S. Madison Ave., Ludington, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4.
Items should be packaged in a bag or a box with a tag attached where the number of pairs of mittens, number of hats and number of scarves are listed that are in the box. Also write your name on it.
The Mitten Tree also is seeking financial donations, and those can also be dropped off at the Salvation Army.
Library shifts back to curbside service only
The Mason County District Library has temporarily modified services in response to the community-wide spread of the COVID-19 virus and the most recent emergency order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. As of Monday, Nov. 23, the library branches in Ludington and Scottville will temporarily be closed to the public.
Curbside service, virtual lending and virtual programs will continue. The plan is to follow the guidance of our local health department, local emergency manager, MDHHS and the CDC.
For more information, visit www.mcdlibrary.org.