Mason County Dems’ holiday potluck Dec. 1
The Mason County Democrats will hold a holiday potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in the east room at the Lakeshore Resource Network, located at 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in
Ludington. Set-up is at 5:30 p.m. Bring a dish to pass, table service and a beverage.
Coffee will be provided.
WSCC offers holiday concerts in December
West Shore Community College will host several winter concerts in December.
The WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular is coming to Manistee, with an 8 p.m. performance on Saturday, Dec. 3, and a 2 p.m. performance Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St.
On Monday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m., the WSCC Wind Symphony and Drumline will perform in the Manistee High School auditorium at 525 12th St. in Manistee.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6 the WSCC Concert Choir will host a concert at 7:30 p.m. in Center Stage Theater at the college, 3000 N. Stiles Road.
Also at Center Stage Theater, the WSCC Jazz Ensembles will perform on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
The winter concerts are free and open to the public.
Players sought for setback at Danish Brotherhood
Members of the Danish Brotherhood are looking for new players to join the weekly setback game, which takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the hall, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington.
American Legion Auxiliary Christmas dinner Dec. 12
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary’s Christmas dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. Tickets are $15 per person and are available to purchase at the Post, 318 N. James St., until Dec. 3. This event is for Auxiliary members and their female guests.
Bring a donation of gripper socks and T-shirts for the Veterans Hospital. There will not be a meeting prior to dinner.
Ludington Uke Club coming to Sandcastles
The Ludington Uke Club will be at Sandcastles Children’s Museum from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3.
The club will be on the main floor performing. There will be some Christmas songs too. Ukuleles and other instruments will be available so the children to join in.
Admission is $9 per person, or free for Sandcastles members and kids 1 and younger.
Christmas in Scottville Dec. 10
The City of Scottville will host its Christmas in Scottville event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on West Beryl Street. Following the parade, there will be hot cocoa, cookies, popcorn, kids crafts and photos with Santa.