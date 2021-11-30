Mason County Dems to meet Thursday
The Mason County Democratic Party will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, located at 107 S.Harrison in Ludington. For more information, contact Ed Miller, party chair, at (231) 757-3729.
Northwest Michigan Health Services hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Northwest Michigan Health Services is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics in three locations in Oceana County this week. Vaccines are available by appointment only and are open for individuals ages 5 and older.
For children ages 5-11, the Pfizer Pediatric Vaccine is available, and the child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and have a verification of a date of birth. For children ages 12-and-older, either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is available. Children need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian and a verification of the date of birth is required.
A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic is from 2 to 4 p.m. today, at Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater.
The two curbside clinics scheduled for Northwest Michigan Health Services offices at 119 S. State St. in Shelby are canceled because of a staffing shortage.
To schedule an appointment, go online at https://nmhsi.intakeq.com/booking.
Eden Township makes changes to 2022
meeting dates
Eden Township has made a slight change in an upcoming board meeting in Eden Township. The township board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 and at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The march meeting will include the Fiscal Year 2022 settlement meeting, which has been changed from its original March 22 date.
LACA’s Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market now open
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is hosting its first-ever Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market, allowing area artists an opportunity to display their artwork to community members looking for unique, locally made gifts. The holiday artist market will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays through Friday, Dec. 17.
The holiday artist market features artwork from Justin David Gustafson, Karen Antrim, Lynn Bouwkamp, Scott Fredrickson, Frank Galante, Mike Coleman, Rachel Feinberg, Paula DeGregorio, Marion Riedl, the Knittin’ at the Mitten group, Ruthann Eilers, Karen Nielsen, Lynn Haslam, Steve Begnoche, Ellen Niemann, Mary Case, Brian Kainulainen, Linda Sandow, Tim Marsh, Denise Ottinger and Dan Blackstone.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington. For more information, call (231) 845-2787 or visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org.
Fraternal Order of Eagles to host Christmas Bazaar Dec. 11
The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 108 S. Harrison St., will host a last-minute Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. There will be baked goods, crafts and holiday decor. Everyone is welcome — members, non-members and the general public included. For more information, call (231) 510-0020.