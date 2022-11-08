Michigan Mandolin Orchestra returns
to LACA Saturday
Join the Michigan Mandolin Orchestra as it kicks off its third season with a performance at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/400887534407 or in the LACA gift shop.
The Grand Rapids-based Michigan Mandolin Orchestra, led by Brian Oberlin, will play an incredible lineup of music from the concert music repertoire.
The orchestra will perform concert hall standards from Georges Bizet and Gabriel Faure to Benjamin Britten.
Music written specifically for mandolin orchestra will cascade from the stage courtesy of contemporary composers Aris Blettenberg and Amadei Amadeo.
Featured guest the Folias Duo of Grand Rapids will play a set of as well as the J.S. Bach Double Concerto and Penitente Canyon with the Michigan Mandolin Orchestra.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.
Mason County history talks return Wednesday
The Ludington Senior Center and the Mason County Historical Society are again joining forces this year for more programs involving the history of this area. Every second Wednesday of the month, beginning Wednesday.
The event starts with breakfast at 8:30 a.m., followed by a presentation by James Jensen and Jim Faye. The location of the November program will be off-site at the new Mason County Historical Society Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave., with a continental breakfast and a guided tour.
Call (231) 845-6841 for more information or to RSVP.
Insurance forum
Thursday at Ludington Senior Center
There will be a health insurance forum at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.Health insurance specialists will be discussing and answering questions regarding plans available with Medicare and Medicaid. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information or to register, call (231) 845-6841.
Mason County GOP meets Thursday
The regular meeting of the Mason County Republican committee is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
AAUW Ludington branch meets Nov. 14
The Ludington branch of the American Association for University Women (AAUW) will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 E. Bryant Road. Members and guests are invited to bring in items for auction and enjoy hors d’oeuvres and beverages. At 6:30 p.m., the Sugar Plum Auction will take place with Darlene Ponko and Vicki Dorrell.
All funds raised from the auction will be used for scholarships for local high school graduates.