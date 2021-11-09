Mason County GOP to meet Thursday
The Mason County Republicans will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mason County Airport, 5300 U.S. 10 in Ludington. The public is welcome to attend. Those who come are asked to use the west entrance.
Library to host flu shot, COVID-19 vaccine clinic Nov. 19
District Health Department No. 10 will offer a flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
DHD10 is helping communities prepare for the upcoming flu season by offering flu vaccines to children, adults and seniors. Flu season is unpredictable, and with COVID-19 still spreading, it is more important than ever to protect you and your family against influenza by getting an annual flu shot.
This year, DHD10 is offering the COVID-19 vaccine along with flu shots.
The cost for the seasonal flu vaccine without insurance is $37. High-dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46. The COVID-19 vaccine is free.
Many health insurance plans now cover the cost of flu vaccines. If not, DHD10 may be able to help through assistance programs. The health department can bill many insurers.
Shifting Landscapes lecture series continues Nov. 15 at library
Shifting Landscapes, the lecture series presented by the Mason County District Library and the Abondia Center, is hosting a science event on Nov. 15 titled, “Epidemiology: Why Does the Course of Disease Matter?”
Shifting Landscapes is a year-long exploration of areas of life that were reshaped during the COVID-19 pandemic of the past 20 months. The series started with a look at the idea of community in October. Currently, concepts of science are being discussed.
In 2022, the series will continue, exploring education in January, race and racism in February, truth in politics in March, and economics in April. Presenters include artists, humanists, consultants and scholars and join live or by Zoom.
Fall events are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Audiences can join live or by Zoom. Tickets are not necessary but registration is helpful.
To register, visit www.mcdl.pub/sl-register.
For additional information check the Mason County District Library website at www.mcdlibrary.org or contact Thomas Trahey ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org or Brooke Portmann, director of Abondia Center, at baportmann312@gmail.com.
NMHSI begins COVID vaccine clinics for kids, adults
Parents can start protecting their young children against the COVID virus this week.
Northwest Michigan Health Services (NMHSI) will offer a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at NMHSI Shelby, 119 S. State St.
Appointments will initially be required and can be made online as early as this afternoon at www.nmhsi.org. No adult COVID vaccines will be given at the pediatric clinics. The children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and have proof of the date of birth. The clinics will be drive-up curbside events and the children are asked to wear shorts and a short sleeve shirt under warmer clothing.
A separate adult COVID vaccine clinic will be held this week for first, second and booster shots from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center, 6050 N. U.S. 31. The pediatric vaccines will not be available at this times.
Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. provides health care in more rural communities of west Michigan through clinics in Traverse City, Benzonia, Manistee, Manistee Area Public Schools, Ludington and Shelby. For more information, visit www.nmhsi.org.