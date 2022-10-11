DHD10 hosting COVID-19 booster, flu-shot clinics
District Health Department No. 10 will host atea COVID-19 booster and flu-shot clinics at the following times, dates and locations:
In Manistee County:
• 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Maple Grove Community Center, 9213 Aura St., Kaleva
• 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Norman Township Community Center, 1273 S. Seaman Road, Wellston
In Newaygo County:
• 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Newaygo Congregational United Church of Christ, 432 Quarterline St. Newaygo
In Oceana County:
• 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oceana County Council on Aging, 4250 W. Tyler Road, Hart
• 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, St Vincent’s Church, 637 Sixth St., Pentwater
• 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, St. Joseph’s Church, 2380 W. Jackson Road, Hart.
Oceana County Right to Life hosts movie night Oct. 27
“Show Me the Father” is being shown at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Hart Wesleyan Church, 3575 W. Polk Road, Hart. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. “Show Me the Father” is a faith-based documentary looking at five interwoven and diverse stories about fatherhood and faith. From the Kendrick brothers, this documentary about the importance of fatherhood follows the stories of Jim Daly, Sherman Smith and others, with commentary by Dr. Tony Evers. It is being hosted by Oceana County Right to Life.
Mason County GOP Executive Committee meeting canceled
The Oct. 13 meeting of the Mason County Republicans’ executive committee has been canceled due to a lack of availability of meeting space. The meeting has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Ludington Senior Center to celebrate 50 years
The community is invited to celebrate 50 years of service at the Ludington Senior Center Ludington Senior Center. The event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the center 308 S. Rowe St. Enjoy a variety of desserts, activities and entertainment.
Mitten Tree seeks participants
The Mitten Tree is seeking participants to help knit, crochet or sewing mittens, hats or scarves for children in Mason County.
The program is flexible and participants can choose their own pattern, size and colors.
Call co-chairs Suzanne Dietel, (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe, (231) 843-4253 to volunteer, get free yarn and patterns, or to get more information about the program.
The Salvation Army will collect mittens, hats and scarves throughout the year and distribute them to children in need just before Christmas.
Donations can be placed in a bag with donors’ name, address, phone number and number of items donated and brought to the Salvation Army, 1101 S. Madison St., in Ludington. Salvation Army can be reached at (231) 843-3711 and its hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All donations of mittens, hats and scarves are appreciated.
TED Talk Wednesday at Ludington Senior Center
Join the Ludington Senior Center for TED Talks, 308 S. Rowe St., at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. The topic will be: How fun can make you healthier. Attendees will have the opportunity to watch the video and have a group discussion afterwards.
St. Paul UMC to host trunk-or-treat
St. Paul United Methodist Church at 3212 W. Kinney Road in Riverton Township will host its Trunk-or-treat event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
For more information, contact the church office at (231) 843-3275.
Vendors sought for American Legion Auxiliary holiday craft show
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 76 will hold its annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Visit www.alaunit76ludington.us for more information and booth registration form. The event is open to the public and will be held at the American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St. in Ludington.