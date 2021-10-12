Mason County Township Officers to meet Oct. 21
The Mason County Township Officers Association will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday Oct. 21 at Riverton Town Hall, 2122 W. Hawley Road.
The speaker for the meeting will be Dani McGarry of the Mason-Lake Conservation District to talk about programs, Household Hazardous Waste collection, and how it works with the townships. The public is invited to attend.
AFFEW reschedules invasive species tour for Wednesday
AFFEW has postponed its invasive plant tour until Wednesday at 10 a.m. It will take place at Cartier Park.
Fin & Feather Club to host CPL class
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding its last CPL class for the year, on Oct. 29 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and all day on Oct. 30 at the clubhouse. Registration is required in order to take the class. The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members. To register, call Jim Glover to register at (231) 907-8330.
Mason County GOP executive committee meets Thursday
The Mason County Republicans Executive Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mason County Airport. The guest speaker will be Sheriff Kim Cole, who will give a PowerPoint presentation about his recent trip to Washington, D.C.
Bootscooters meet on Thursdays
The Bootscooters meet every Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Church of Christ Hall on Fountain Road. For more information, call (231) 690-9394.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm to host scarecrow contest
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is hosting a homemade scarecrow contest. Participants will display their scarecrows in their front yards and they will be viewed by judges during the week of Oct. 25.
The program is free to all special needs families, as well as groups and nursing homes. For businesses and the general public, there is a $25 entry fee.
All scarecrows must be in place outside participants’ homes by Oct. 25, and should be clearly visible to judges from across the road. The public should be able to see them and smile. Judges will drive to the homes of participants in Mason, Manistee and Lake counties to look at the scarecrows. Make sure addresses are clearly marked.
A contest entry form for people in those counties should soon be available at www.circlerockingsfarm.org, and hard copies are available now. People who live farther away can mail a clear photo of their scarecrow to the farm, or email circlerockingsfarm@att.net.
Entry forms and photos must be submitted by Oct. 21 to Circle Rocking S. Children’s Farm Scarecrow Contest, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411.
Trophies will be awarded for first and second place, and ribbons will be awarded for third place in the special needs, general public and business categories. Winners will be contacted before the end of October.
‘Tough Stuff’ discussion group to meet Wednesday
The last Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff group of the season will meet on Oct. 13 at Laurel and Mark Felsenfeld’s condo gazebo. The group will gather at 6 p.m. with a fire to keep warm and vegetarian chili and corn muffins while revisiting previous topics.
Consider bringing a poem, a photo, a piece of art, an excerpt from a news article or a selection of music that reflects your views on any Tough Talk issue that is significant for you. Whatever you may bring for our share and tell can be your creation or someone else’s.
The group asks that those who attend be fully vaccinated. Dress warm and bring a lawn chair.
Custer Road to close starting Tuesday
Custer Road between Townline and Gajeski roads in Free Soil Township will be closed from Tuesday, Oct. 12 to Thursday, Oct. 14 for a culvert replacement, according to Mason County Road Commission Superintendent Jeff Loeser.
The road will be closed completely for a 1/2-mile distance. Barricades will be located at each intersection of Townline and Gajeski roads.
Ski Trail Maintenance Woodsy Wednesdays return
The Oceana Cross Country Ski Association will be coordinating weekly ski trail maintenance work bees at Crystal Valley. Woodsy Wednesdays are a great way to be outdoors and enjoy the beautiful days of autumn. The first event will be Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring work gloves, water and snacks. For the most part we will be hiking and picking up tree branch debris; if you are so inclined, you can also bring pruning loppers and/or small saws.
The group plans to meet promptly every Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at the CV trail head, between now and the start of firearm deer hunting season. For more information, call (231) 869-4075.