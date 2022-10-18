MCC Middle School parent-teacher conferences this week
Mason County Central Middle School will holds parent-teacher conferences for students with last names starting with A-L on Wednesday and for students with last names starting with M-L on Thursday. Conference are from 4 to 7 p.m. both days.
DHD10 hosting public COVID-19, flu-shot clinics
District Health Department No. 10 will host COVID-19 vaccine and flu-shot clinics at the following dates, times and locations:
• Mason County: 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Tallman Lake Senior Center, 6765 E. Marshall Road, Fountain; 1-3 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
• Mecosta County: 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Morley Stanwood High School, 4700 Northland Drive, Morley
• Oceana County: 3-6 p.m. Thursday, District Health Department No. 10, 3986 N. Oceana Drive, Hart
• Wexford County: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Club Cadillac, 2105 Sixth Ave., Cadillac; 8:30-11 a.m. Friday, Buckley Schools High School Gymnasium, 305 N. First St., Buckley; 2-3 p.m., Village of Harrietta Senior Center, 74 Village Hall, Davis St., Harrietta; noon-1:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 121 S. Alvin St. Mesick.
The new COVID-19 bivalent booster shots are available at each vaccine clinic.
The cost for the seasonal flu vaccine without insurance is $37. High dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46. The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Bring an insurance card and driver’s license.
For more information on COVID-19, visit www.dhd10.org/coronavirus.
Festival of Trees coming to Manistee
The Victorian Sleighbell Parade and Old Christmas Weekend is the perfect time to see the City of Manistee draped in its finery this holiday season.
This year the Lakeside Club is presenting the Festival of Trees and Holiday Décor.
All proceeds from the Festival of Trees and Holiday Décor will go to Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Center and Manistee Friendship Society.
The festival has been a mainstay in Manistee since 1997, when it was started by Rogene and Mike Fischer. Come view and bid on creatively decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, gift baskets and other seasonal décor designed by local holiday enthusiasts.
“Buy it now” options are available. Bring unwrapped toys for Five CAP’s Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens. Enter for a prize drawing with each toy donated. Bring canned goods to vote for an entry for the People’s Choice award. Canned goods will be donated to a local food
pantry. The trees will be auctioned off to the highest bidder during an auction closing at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
The holiday event kicks off on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 1 st as part of the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Business After Hours.
There is a separate admission charge to attend.
For more information visit www.manisteechamber.com.
Ludington Library to host author Fred Carlisle Oct. 24
The Ludington Library will be hosting a talk with Fred Carlisle author of “The Lake Effect: A Lake Michigan Mosaic” at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. The event
will begin with a meet-and-greet, a brief presentation about the book, and a Q&A. Attendees will have the opportunity to buy the book.
Carlisle lived in Michigan for 20 years, raising a young family and teaching at Michigan State University.
“The Lake Effect,” published by Mission Point Press, is grounded in the author’s personal experiences but moves to wider considerations that include the aesthetic, emotional, historic, economic, and social effects of Lake Michigan. The book also explores the functions and power of water broadly.
Anne-Marie Oomen, a Michigan Notable Author, describes Fred’s book as “an exquisite essay but feels like a love letter to Water.” Oomen will come to the library on Thursday, Nov. 3 to speak about her book, “As Long as I Know You.”
The Mason County District Library is pleased to present programs that promote literacy and ignite curiosity, and will provide refreshments for this local author’s visit. All library programs and events are free.
St. Joseph, St. Vincent churches to host Polish dinner
On Sunday, Oct. 23, St. Joseph and St. Vincent churches will host a Polish dinner 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the parish hall, 2349 W. Jackson Road, Hart.
The menu is Golabki (pigs in a blanket), Kielbasa, Kapusta (sauerkraut), Pierogi and dessert. The cost is $15 per dinner, and food will be available for dine-in or takeout.
Dinner tickets can be purchased in advance at www.StJosephWeare.org, at either parish office or at the door.
For more information, call (231) 873-5776.