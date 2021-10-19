Pizza night Friday at American Legion
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza on Friday, Oct. 22 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Pizza is available for dine-in or pick-up.
Customers do not need to be a member to place a takeout order. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 or (231) 852-0400 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Have your order ready when you call. The legion will need your name, type of vehicle and color. The total amount due will given when customers arrive. Only cash and checks are accepted for payment. The legion will call you when your pizza goes in the oven. Pick up is in the back parking lot. Do not get out of the car, we will bring your order to you. There will be a sign where you are to pull up.
All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust with several topping choices. Take-and-bake pizzas are also available.
No-cost COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week
Northwest Michigan Health Services is offering no-cost COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the areas. Upcoming clinic dates and times are:
• Wednesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Northwest Michigan Health Services office, 119 S. State St., Shelby
• Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center, 6050 N. U.S. 31, Scottville.
Sex trafficking awareness event set for Nov. 2
There will be an informational event for educators and parents about sex trafficking in Mason and Oceana counties on Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Hart Middle School Auditorium, 301 W. Johnson St., Hart. For more information, visit www.forwardhttf.org.
Great Michigan Read is underway
Residents in the Mason County area are invited to join in reading and discussing “The Women of the Copper Country,” Mary Doria Russell’s riveting account of 25-year-old Annie Clements as she stood up for the miners and their families during the 1913 copper strikes.
The book is Michigan Humanities’ choice for the 2021-22 Great Michigan Read and Mason County District Library is partnering with Michigan Humanities to distribute free books as well as supporting educational materials in Mason County.
The Great Michigan Read aims to connect Michigan residents by deepening readers’ understanding of our state, our society, and our humanity. A statewide panel of teachers, librarians, community leaders and book lovers selects the Great Michigan Read every two years.
Widely praised for meticulous research, fine prose and the compelling narrative drive of her stories, Russell is the award-winning author of seven bestselling novels, including the science-fiction classics “The Sparrow” and “Children of God”; the World War II thriller, “A Thread of Grace”; and a political romance set in 1921 Cairo called “Dreamers of the Day.”
Mason County District Library has free reader and teacher guides, bookmarks and other supplemental materials. Russell will participate in an author’s tour through fall 2022; currently, sessions are virtual.
More information on how to get a free copy of “The Women of the Copper Country” and participate in Great Michigan Read programming is available at Mason County District Library and on its website at www.masoncounty.lib.mi.us.