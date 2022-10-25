Mel’s Long Lake Cabins
to hold MCE fundraiser
Mel’s Long Lake Cabins is holding a Halloween party fundraiser for Mason County Eastern schools from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. There will be door prizes, games, face painting and dinner provided. Admission is $5 to help raise money for sports at MCE.
Admission includes hot dogs, chips, cider, costume judging for children and adults. Judges will be Steve from WKLA , the Daily News, and 9&10 News. Raffle tickets are $2 each for a three-night stay and a pontoon rental worth up to $850 from Mel’s Long Lake Cabins, a family pass for whole summer, a two-night stay at Bells Bays Cabins.
Everyone who attends this event will get one free admission to use all water activities for one day at Mel’s Long Lake Cabins in Summer of 2023.
There will be a skeleton scavenger hunt, hokey pokey, Macarena, limbo, musical chairs, bag race, apple scramble race, coloring contest, spooky pontoon rides and more.
Mason County Dems meet Thursday
The Mason County Democratic Party will hold its executive committee meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Pinkham Ave., Ludington. To request a Zoom link, contact Liz Kannon at (248) 872-5330.
Catholic Daughters
to host dinner Nov. 5
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Ludington No. 745 will hold a pork and sauerkraut dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Simon, 702 E. Bryant Road, in Ludington. Take-out will be available, and there will be macaroni and cheese for kids. The cost is $12 for adults, or $6 for children 6 to 12 years old.
Safe banking workshop for seniors Thursday
The Scottville Area Senior Center will hold a workshop on safe banking for seniors from 12:15 to 2:15 p.m. Thursday. The workshop is sponsored by West Shore Bank and will feature Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, as well as Jackie Riemer and Nancy Sanford of West Shore Bank.
Learn to avoid financial exploitation, such as scams and fraud.
The workshop immediately follows lunch, served at 11:45 a.m. Call 757-4705 to reserve a spot.
Also on Thursday, the center will host its regular tech-help workshop from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Seniors are encouraged to bring phones, laptops or tablet, and questions.
Italic calligraphy
workshop coming
to LACA
Ellen Niemann’s four-part italic calligraphy workshop will be held at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on four consecutive Saturdays, starting Oct. 29.
Registration is $75 for LACA members, $80 for non-members, and includes supplies. Register online at ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
Learn how to write italic calligraphy, perfect for addressing holiday cards and gift tags. Students will receive a starter kit that includes a felt tip calligraphy pen, guideline sheets, sample sheets to follow, and other items to make their experience fun.
Niemann asks that students bring a desire to learn, patience, and a commitment to all four classes. Each lesson will build on the previous one.
Niemann is a self-taught artist who has experience in calligraphy, mixed media, and watercolor. Her current focus is on watercolor florals. She has practiced and taught calligraphy for more than 30 years. Niemann is an active member of the LACA Visual Arts Critique Group. Her artwork at is available at LACA and Art On The Town Gallery in Pentwater.
LACA is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.