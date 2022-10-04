Mason County Dems’ general membership meeting Thursday
The next general membership meeting of the Mason County Democratic Party will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10 in Ludington. Speakers have been invited. To request a Zoom link, contact Liz Kannon at (248) 872-5330.
Mitten Tree seeks participants
The Mitten Tree is seeking participants to help knit, crochet or sewing mittens, hats or scarves for children in Mason County.
The program is flexible and participants can choose their own pattern, size and colors.
Call co-chairs Suzanne Dietel, (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe, (231) 843-4253 to volunteer, get free yarn and patterns, or to get more information about the program.
The Salvation Army will collect mittens, hats and scarves throughout the year and distribute them to children in need just before Christmas.
Donations can be placed in a bag with donors’ name, address, phone number and number of items donated and brought to the Salvation Army, 1101 S. Madison St., in Ludington. Salvation Army can be reached at (231) 843-3711 and its hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All donations of mittens, hats and scarves are greatly appreciated.
PFLAG meets Oct. 9 in Manistee
PFLAG — an organization that supports and advocates for parents, families and friends of LGBTQ+ individuals — will meet in-person at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at Holy Trinity Church, 410 Second St., Manistee.
PFLAG has been a part of the Manistee and Ludington communities since 2010. For those who have never attended a PFLAG meeting, it could be surprising and very enlightening to hear the stories and experiences of LGBTQ people and their allies who are part of the Manistee community.
Several current projects will be discussed, including:
• PFLAG’s recent partnership with the Manistee Area for Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative in programs and activities aimed at increasing understanding and promoting equality for people who are perceived as minorities;
• Plans for a program on Oct. 20 at the senior center, where PFLAG members will share their stories as members of the LGBTQ+ community and as parents of gay or transgender children;
• PFLAG members have been meeting with the Open and Affirming Committee at the Congregational Church to discuss the ways that the organizations can work together to promote better understanding of the challenges religions can raise to understanding the need to accept and welcome LGBTQ+ people.
All are welcome — members, non-members, those who are interested, those who are curious, those with questions, and those who would like to help support, educate and advocate for LGBTQ+ people and their families in this part of Michigan.
Coffee will be served and snacks are welcome.
For information, contact pflagmanistee@gmail.com or call (313) 670-2613.
American Legion Auxiliary meets Oct. 10
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at the Post, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
Pentwater Home Tour to benefit COVE Saturday
On Saturday, Oct. 8, there will be a tour of several Pentwater-area homes to benefit COVE.
This year’s home tour includes five beautiful homes located in the Pentwater area including one near Bass Lake and another overlooking Lake Michigan. In addition, the new Pentwater Yacht Club (PYC) will also be on the tour for visitors to view this amazing venue.
The homes and the PYC will be available for touring from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $20 per person for those 13 and older and will be available at each of the six venues. Tickets can also be purchased in front of the Pentwater Village Hall on Hancock Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the day of the home tour. Pre-sale tickets are available at Jilly’s Gallery on Hancock Street and at Snyder’s Shoes in Ludington.
The ticket, in the form of a booklet and a wristband, includes a map and descriptions of the homes and information about COVE. In addition, home tour sponsors from Oceana and Mason counties are featured throughout the booklet.
The homes on the 2022 Home Tour are located at:
• 140 W. Green St., Pentwater
• 560 Hancock St., Unit 15, Pentwater
• 205 S. Dover St., (PYC) Pentwater
• 220 Park St., Pentwater
• 5885 W. Sunset Lane, near Bass Lake, Pentwater
• 9522 N. Montgomery Blvd., on Lake Michigan, Pentwater.