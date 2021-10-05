Swon Brothers to perform Friday at Ramsdell
The Swon Brothers are set to perform live at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts on Friday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
The Swon Brothers gained national fame as finalists on NBC’s “The Voice,” and released their self-titled, major-label debut album the following year, putting their stamp on the 11-song collection by co-producing with Mark Bright, producer for Carrie Underwood. The album’s first single “Later On” was the duo’s first Top 15 hit. Zach and Colton Swon have received CMA and ACM Award nominations for Vocal Duo of the Year, as well as a CMT Music Award nomination for Duo Video of the Year. The brothers joined Brad Paisley on his Country Nation World Tour and Carrie Underwood on her Storyteller Tour, and constantly tour on their own.
“We are thrilled to welcome one of country music’s most up and coming performers to the Ramsdell Theatre,” said Ramsdell Executive Director Xavier Verna. “The energy that The Swon Brothers bring to the stage is incredible.”
To learn more, visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org.
American Legion
Auxiliary to meet Oct. 11
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 at the Post, 318 N. James St. Ludington.
Shifting Landscapes series continues,
exploring COVID,
community, science
The Shifting Landscapes lecture series, hosted by the Mason County District Library and the nonprofit Abondia Center, will continue to focus on COVID-19 and the community on Monday, Oct. 11, exploring both the joys and unexpected discomfort or even regret people may have experienced reconnecting with others following quarantine with sociologist David Hartman. The third Community session on Oct. 18 will look at a more expansive definition of “community.” MSU philosopher Stephen Esquith will explore how people’s relation to strangers and sense of responsibility to them might have changed as a result of the pandemic.
Events in November focus on science. These will explore what science is on Nov. 1, the science behind vaccines on Nov. 8, and epidemiology on Nov. 15.
For more information, visit the library’s website at www.mcdl.pub/sl-info or contact Thomas Trahey ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org or Brooke Portmann, director of the Abondia Center, at baportmann312@gmail.com.
All sessions are free and can be attended live or on Zoom. Tickets are not required. Registration is helpful. To register, go to mcdl.pub/sl-register or to receive the Zoom link, go to mcdl.pub/sl-zoom.
Divorce support
group starts today
A divorce support groups is starting today at 7 p.m. at Manistee United Methodist Church, 387 First St., Manistee. The mission of the group is to help those going through divorce or separation, and the loss and heartache associated with it.
For more information, call Kathi Lynn at (231) 920 2389. To sign up, call (231) 723-6219 or email office@manisteeumc.org.