Fellows’ ‘Dark Matter’ exhibit coming
to Ramsdell
MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is announcing a new art exhibition, “Dark Matter: Abstract Studies in Texture,” with artworks by Christopher Fellows.
The show will be presented at the Hardy Hall Gallery located in the Ramsdell. It runs from Sept. 21 through Oct. 29, from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, or by appointment during regular office hours.
A multimedia artist, Fellows states that he’s fascinated with texture and the mystery of construction. His artworks are often 3D and constructed of metals, wood and other found objects.
Fellows earned his bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University and a master’s degree from Eastern Michigan University.
“I love texture and mystery, in all I create, as you will see with my work. I strive to create something that never was, only an idea in my mind, and bring it to life,” Fellows said. “It is a wonderful feeling to make something that was only a thought and manifest it to the real world for people to enjoy. That sense of accomplishment constantly keeps me going.”
The public is invited to visit the “Dark Matter” exhibition and reflect on their interpretations of the works. The art reception is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 8 pm in the Hardy Hall Gallery, and is free of charge.
For more information, contact Aimé Merizon, the Ramsdell’s visual arts and education manager, at (231) 398-9770 or email amerizon@ramsdelltheatre.org.
Local candidates
to speak in Manistee
On Thursday, the Mason County Republican Party will host a meeting of the candidates. The speakers will be Seth Pratt and Glenn Zaring, candidates for the Manistee City Council; Tom Berard; candidate for Onekama school board; and Brian Maue and Ruth Brauneck candidates for Manistee school board.
This is an opportunity to hear their views on some of the current issues of the day.
The meeting will be held in the banquet room at the Bungalow Inn, on U.S. 31 south of Manistee. The social hour and optional dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will follow at approximately 6:30 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the general public.
International Beach Sweep is Saturday
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) is sponsoring the community’s International Beach Sweep from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Join others all over the world in cleaning coastal beaches along with counting every bit of trash which will then be added to a database.
Teams have removed over 490,000 pounds of litter from the Great Lakes since the Alliance for the Great Lakes started tracking it. Participants will meet at the south concession stand in Stearns Park.
Gloves and bags will be provided. All are welcome.
For more information, visit www.affew.org.
Church Women United
to host fall fundraising luncheon Wednesday
Church Women United of Mason County, consisting of representatives from several Ludington area churches, is hosting a fall fundraising luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Seventh Day Adventist Church Fellowship Hall, 305 N. Lavinia St., Ludington.
The luncheon consists of salads and desserts. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased in advance from a representative of Church Women United or at the door. Take-out is also available.
Church Women United is the organization that sponsors the Mitten Tree for the Mason County area.