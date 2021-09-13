MCE class of 1970 50-year reunion starts Friday
The Mason County Eastern class of 1970 will have its delayed 50-year class reunion this weekend from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Sheridan Township Park, at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Custer VFW, and 10 a.m. Sunday for breakfast, also at the VFW. If anyone has contact with Don Ray, please let him know. For more information, contact Ginny at (231) 462-3120 or Anna at (231) 898-2638.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm to host scarecrow contest
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is hosting a homemade scarecrow contest. Participants will display their scarecrows in their front yards and they will be viewed by judges during the week of Oct. 25.
The program is free to all special needs families, as well as groups and nursing homes. For businesses and the general public, there is a $25 entry fee.
All scarecrows must be in place outside participants’ homes by Oct. 25, and should be clearly visible to judges from across the road. The public should be able to see them and smile. Judges will drive to the homes of participants in Mason, Manistee and Lake counties to look at the scarecrows. Make sure addresses are clearly marked.
A contest entry form for people in those counties should soon be available at www.circlerockingsfarm.org, and hard copies are available now. People who live farther away can mail a clear photo of their scarecrow to the farm, or email circlerockingsfarm@att.net.
Entry forms and photos must be submitted by Oct. 21 to Circle Rocking S. Children’s Farm Scarecrow Contest, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411.
Trophies will be awarded for first and second place, and ribbons will be awarded for third place in the special needs, general public and business categories. Winners will be contacted before the end of October.
For more information, call (231) 462-3732 or visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org.
Invasive species eradication today; International Beach Sweep Wednesday
On Tuesday from 10 a.m to noon AFFEW, the City of Ludington and North Country CISMA will be working to remove the invasive species oriental bittersweet from Cartier Park. Sign up at www.affew.org/mason-county-events. Participants will meet across from the dog park. Long pants, sleeves, and gloves are suggested.
AFFEW if also sponsoring the annual International Beach Sweep as part of the International Coastal Cleanup from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The clean-up requires that all the garbage to be tallied and sent to the Alliance for the Great Lakes for its database.
Meet at the south concession stand at Stearns Park beach. Gloves and garbage bags will be provided. Masks are required until the we disperses into smaller groups. Please observe social distancing protocols when in close proximity of others outside of your household.
For more information, visit www.affew.org/mason-county-events.
Library holding calendar decoration contest, with Sept. 24 deadline
The Mason County District Library is inviting people of all ages to create a seasonal drawing to decorate a calendar page.
Winning designs will be printed and sold at the Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville. Winners will receive one of the calendars they helped create.
Artists must use the back of the entry form. Entry forms are available at the Ludington and Scottville library offices and on the Library’s website at www.mcdlibrary.org.
Those submitting designs must use the back of the entry form. Drawings may be reproduced if necessary. Crayons, markers, paint and ink can be used, but no pencils, metallic inks or glitter.
The contest is free to enter, and the deadline for submissions is Sept. 24.