Yellow Room Gang to perform Friday in Hart
The Hart Community Performing Arts Series will begin its 2022-23 season with a concert by the Yellow Room Gang at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Hart Public Schools Auditorium. Season tickets for the series are on sale now, and individual tickets for the concert will be $15 at the door.
In December 2005, Michigan songwriters Kitty Donohoe, Jan Krist, Jim Bizer, Matt Watroba and Michael Hough gathered in the yellow living room of David Tamulevich’s Ann Arbor home for the first time. They’ve been meeting monthly ever since, to share dinner, conversation and their newest songs. Each an accomplished songwriter and performer in their own right, they create a unique atmosphere of respect and support, friendship and generosity finding new and unexpected ways to explore beyond their previous personal boundaries. It wasn’t long before they began performing together and presenting workshops in various configurations. Now the group is coming to Hart.
For more information about the series, visit www.hartseries.org or contact Artistic Director Tom Kirk at tomkirk@hartseries.org.
YCitizen of the Year
tickets on sale now
in Pentwater
Tickets for the Pentwater Service Club’s Oct. 6 Citizen of the Year dinner are now on sale at Up North Market and Port View Wine and Spirits. Now in its 49th year, the Citizen of the Year program was established to encourage community involvement and to make Pentwater an even better place to live.
This year’s dinner will be held at the newly renovated Pentwater Yacht Club, 205 S. Dover St., and will honor Amy LaBarge and Ron Beeber, who were nominated to receive the award in June.
Seating for the celebration is limited to 110 people, so those wanting to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets early.
Wood Turners meet Thursday
The Mason County Wood Turners will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the shop of Tim Marek, 407 N. Custer Road. There will be time for sharing experiences, showing recent projects, demonstrating new tools, swapping wood and stories, and asking questions. All wood turners, wood workers and craftspeople are invited to attend and bring a friend.
Michigan Dunes NSDAR to meet Saturday
The Michigan Dunes chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at noon on Saturday at the Hart Community Room, 407 S. State St., Hart. Shannon Larson will be the host, and Sarah Merten, classroom grant winner and first-grade teacher at Pentwater, will be the special guest.
The program will be “Cemetery Symbols, Superstitions & Traditions,” presented by Pam Hotary, state DAR historian. The meeting will be catered.
RSVP no later than Tuesday by contacting Melinda Young at (616) 293-6766 or dmyoung46@gmail.com.