Fin & Feather Club to hold CPL class Oct. 1-2
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding a concealed pistol license (CPL) class on Oct. 1 and 2 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville. You must register to take the class. The class will be from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 and all day on Oct. 2.
The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members.
Call Jim Glover to register at (231) 907-8330.
If there is enough interest, there might be a CPL Class in November.
LACA picked as viewing site for Manhattan Short film festival
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts has been selected as a viewing site for Manhattan Short 2021, the 24th annual short film festival taking place across six continents Sept. 24-Oct. 3.
The festival’s 10 films screen simultaneously across the world during a one-week period, with the Best Film and Best Actor awards determined by ballots cast by the audiences in each participating venue. By virtue of their selection by Manhattan Short, each short film is automatically Oscar-qualified.
Ten finalists hail from eight countries, with films from the U.K, Afghanistan, Northern Ireland, Norway, Italy and Canada, alongside two films each from France and the U.S. These final 10 films represent the best short films from among 970 submissions from 70 countries received for 2021.
The festival continues to be a showcase for new voices and perspectives. “Death By Handshake” director Hudson Flynn, for example, was just 16 years old when he created his wry nod to New York City living during the COVID-19 pandemic. Humor also pervades films like “Rough” from Northern Ireland, France’s “Archibald’s Syndrome” and “Monsieur Cachemire” of Canada. “Out of Time and the animated “Aurora” are close studies by a pair of woman directors of life at different stages of our existence from French and American perspectives. Short films tackling big topics include Norway’s “The Kicksled Choir,” which offers a refreshing look at conflict resolution, while “Bad Omen” examines how a woman copes with stark circumstances in Afghanistan. “Closed to The Light” reaches back in time to focus on a riveting moment in World War II Italy while the U.K.’s “Ganef” examines that war’s trickle-down effect on subsequent generations.
Screenings of the Manhattan Short will take place:
• Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.
• Sunday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m.
• Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/manhattan-short or in the LACA gift shop, at 107 S. Harrison St. in Ludington.
View the festivals trailer at https://youtu.be/luWCQeR5vDI.
Volunteers needed to help Friends of Nordhouse Dunes with cleanup Sept. 25
Celebrate National Public Lands Day on Sept. 25 and help Friends of Nordhouse Dunes show Nordhouse some love. Volunteers will work with U.S. Forest Service staff to pick up trash after a busy summer season.
Please bring gloves, snacks, water, and anything else you might need for a hike out to the beach. Trash bags and buckets will be provided.
Meet in the Nurnberg trailhead parking lot at noon. The cleanup will be done by 2 p.m. Parking is free for volunteers. The parking lot fills up fast so give yourself a extra time to park on the road and walk in.
For further information, contact Anna with Friends of Nordhouse Dunes at friendsofnordhousedunes@gmail.com or find Friends of Nordhouse Dunes on Facebook.
Serve Ludington Day is Oct. 3
Radiant Church in partnership with Trinity, Prayer & Praise, and Cornerstone Church are coming together in a united worship service and serve project at 10 a.m. on Oct. 3 at Oriole Field. The churches will worship together and then all attendees will divide into groups and serve the community.