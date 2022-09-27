Business After Hours Wednesday at Todd & Brad Reed Photography
Business After Hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Todd & Brad Reed Photography, 114 W. Ludington Ave.
Business After Hours monthly business networking event is put on by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce. There will be food, drinks and prizes.
Todd & Brad Reed Photography and Ludington Beverage are co-sponsoring the event.
The cost to attend is $5 for Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce members, or $10 for non-members.
Ludington Senior Center to feature taco bar at Funcheon
This month’s Funcheon at the Ludington Senior Center on Wednesday will feature a taco bar luncheon and fun activities after the lunch.
The event takes place at the center on 308 S. Rowe St., beginning at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $5.
Those planning to attend should call (231) 845-6841 to RSVP.
String-A-Longs to host weekly community jams
Grab your string instruments and join the String-A-Longs for a weekly acoustic music jam, from easy, two-chord songs to intermediate-level playing. The workshops start in October.
The jam will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ludington Library on the first and third Tuesday of the month, and from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Ludington Senior Center on the second and fourth Monday of the month.
The group will provide the lyrics and chords of well-known songs including country, folk, light rock, oldies, gospel and more. The goal of the weekly jam is to provide musicians a chance to learn, share and enjoy playing music together in an informal and welcoming setting.
For more information, call (231) 869-3255.