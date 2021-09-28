Fin & Feather Club to hold CPL class Oct. 1-2
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding a concealed pistol license (CPL) class on Oct. 1 and 2 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville. You must register to take the class. The class will be from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 and all day on Oct. 2.
The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members.
Call Jim Glover to register at (231) 907-8330.
If there is enough interest, there might be a CPL Class in November.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm to host scarecrow contest
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is hosting a homemade scarecrow contest. Participants will display their scarecrows in their front yards and they will be viewed by judges during the week of Oct. 25.
The program is free to all special needs families, as well as groups and nursing homes. For businesses and the general public, there is a $25 entry fee.
All scarecrows must be in place outside participants’ homes by Oct. 25, and should be clearly visible to judges from across the road. The public should be able to see them and smile. Judges will drive to the homes of participants in Mason, Manistee and Lake counties to look at the scarecrows. Make sure addresses are clearly marked.
A contest entry form for people in those counties should soon be available at www.circlerockingsfarm.org, and hard copies are available now. People who live farther away can mail a clear photo of their scarecrow to the farm, or email circlerockingsfarm@att.net.
Entry forms and photos must be submitted by Oct. 21 to Circle Rocking S. Children’s Farm Scarecrow Contest, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411.
Trophies will be awarded for first and second place, and ribbons will be awarded for third place in the special needs, general public and business categories. Winners will be contacted before the end of October.
For more information, call (231) 462-3732 or visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org.
Scottville Beekeepers to host Sweet Taste of Mason County Oct. 16
The Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County will host their Sweet Taste of Mason County event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Local beekeepers from all over Mason County will share a taste of their liquid gold, with more than a dozen different honey tasting stations. There will be info sessions with local beekeepers; supplies and demonstrations; and an observation hive with live bees.
Honey will be available to purchase. The event will feature kids activities, too.