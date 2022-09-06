Back-to-school ice cream event today
The Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville will host a back-to-school ice cream event at 4 p.m. today.
The Scottville Library is at 204 E. State St. and the Ludington location is at 217 E. Ludington Ave. All Mason County District Library events are free.
Children younger than 8 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Register by Sept. 11 for Meet Michigan: Stakeholder Conversations
Join in at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 for the Meet Michigan: Stakeholder Conversations meeting in Hart.
Open dialogue with stakeholders is one of the tenets that helped build the Michigan State University College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Come and hear about key research initiatives and learn about how the MSU is engaging students and educating residents on important issues.
Short presentations will kick off the forum, followed by a robust question and answer period to address local issues.
The panel of speakers includes Kelly Millenbah, interim dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources; George Smith, director of ag/bio research; and Quentin Tyler, director of MSU Extension.
An optional tour of the West Central Research Station will begin at 3 p.m. The West Central Michigan Research and Extension Center was created by the nonprofit organization West Central Michigan Horticultural Research Inc., to support agriculture in Oceana, Mason and Newaygo counties. It is home to research on tree fruit and asparagus.
Register by Sept. 11.
For more information, please contact ANR Event Services at (517) 353-3175 or email events@anr.msu.edu.
County Democrats’ annual corn roast is Sept. 9
The Mason County Democrats will hold their annual corn roast at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at Memorial Tree Park, 1598 N. Washington Ave., Ludington in Ludington. The 2022 Legacy Award winners will be honored.
Attendees are asked to bring their own beverage, table service, and a dish to pass.
Come celebrate with fellow Democrats and begin the post-Labor Day season.
Mason County Republicans to hold picnic Sept. 18
The Mason County Republicans will hold their annual fall picnic on Sept. 18. It will be held at Sutton’s Landing Park, at 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided.