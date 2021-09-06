Library holding calendar decoration contest, with Sept. 24 deadline
The Mason County District Library is inviting people of all ages to create a seasonal drawing to decorate a calendar page.
Winning designs will be printed and sold at the Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville. Winners will receive one of the calendars they helped create.
Artists must use the back of the entry form. Entry forms are available at the Ludington and Scottville library offices and on the Library’s website www.mcdlibrary.org.
Those submitting designs must use the back of the entry form. Drawings may be reproduced if necessary. Crayons, markers, paint and ink can be used, but no pencils, metallic inks or glitter.
The contest is free to enter, and the deadline for submissions is Sept. 24.
‘Tough Stuff’ discussion group to meet Wednesday
The Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff group will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the home of Pamela and Michael Blair, 5656 W. Jagger Road, Hamlin Twp.
The discussion will begin with a broad focus on basic human rights, and then explore specific concerns such as clean air and water for all, healthcare, voter rights, reproductive rights, gun rights, freedom from religion and freedom of religion, and more.
Those who are fully vaccinated are welcome to join the lively, informative outdoor discussion. Shelter is available in the event of rain. Please bring a lawn chair. Cookies, coffee, and cider will be provided.
Men’s Bible study class starts Sept. 16
Bible Study Fellowship International will begin a men’s evening class at 6:30 p.m. Thursday Sept. 16, at Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road in Scottville. The group will be studying the Gospel of Matthew. Information is available at www.bsfinternational.org or by calling Steve Barber (231) 239-0921, Ron Gauthier (269) 967-1998, or Steve Berens (616) 915-4558. All area men are welcome to attend.
Training to prevent financial abuse of elders is Sept. 22 in Manistee
People who live near Manistee County will have the opportunity to participate in a training to help prevent the financial abuse of elderly people with mild cognitive impairment.
Dr. Fei Sun, a social work professor at Michigan State University, is the principal investigator for the Prevention of Financial Abuse Among Elders with Cognitive Decline educational research project.
If you care for a senior with some form of cognitive decline such as early onset dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, decline caused from a stroke, or other form of cognitive decline, the training program might be beneficial.
Attendees will receive resources, support, education and strategies needed to assess risk factors and tools for prevention of financial abuse. Qualifying participants will also receive a $100 stipend for completing the program for this research project.
The training is from 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Manistee County Council on Aging Wagoner Center, 260 Saint Mary’s Pkwy., Manistee. A free lunch at the Center will be included. The program is also available by Zoom for those who choose to not attend in person.
For more information contact Judy Crockett at crockettjudy@gmail.com or (231) 723-7914. Pre-registration is required.
The Manistee County Council on Aging is a partner with this project.