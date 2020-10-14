American Legion to meet tonight
The Edwin H. Ewing American Legion Post 76 will meet at 7 p.m. tonight at the legion hall.
Outdoor LACA jam tonight
There will be a jam at 6 p.m. today at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., in the courtyard on the eastern side of the building. Bring a chair and a mask to use as appropriate. Please plan to maintain social distancing. A gated fence has been constructed in the back of the courtyard and will be open. If the weather is bad, the jam will be held in the main gallery. Masks must be worn and social distancing will need to be maintained in the LACA building.
Habitat to hold virtual Lunch & Learn workshops today
Habitat for Humanity of Mason County began its virtual Lunch & Learn workshops today. The workshop will focus on credit repair, and will take place from noon to 1 p.m. The series will continue at the same time on Wednesday, Oct. 21 with loans as the focus at the same time. Home-buying will be discussed on Wednesday, Oct. 28. To register, visit www.masoncountyhabitat.org/financial-empowerment. The workshops are free thanks to sponsor TCF Bank.