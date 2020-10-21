LACA jam tonight
There will be a jam at 6 p.m. tonight in the main gallery at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Masks must be worn and social distancing will need to be maintained while in the building. If you arrive late and find that the front door is locked, press the doorbell or knock.
On Oct. 27, Nathaniel White and Noah Cameron will perform as part of LACA’s courtyard concerts, with performances at 7 and 8 p.m.
Tickets for the courtyard concerts are $5 must be purchased in advance by calling 845-2787 or by visiting ludingtonartscenter.square.site/shop/courtyard-concerts/16.
Trunk or Treat at Our Savior Lutheran Church
Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville will be doing drive-through Trunk or Treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31.
Masks will be worn and social distancing will be practiced.
Bumstead to hold office hours Friday in Muskegon
Jon Bumstead, 34th Dist. State Senator, will hold office hours throughout the region on Friday, Oct. 23.
The senator will be available to answer questions and provide information and assistance, as well as take suggestions on issues affecting communities and businesses in the district. No appointment is necessary.
Participants are encouraged to wear masks and maintain proper social distancing. The locations will have masks and hand sanitizer available, but please feel free to bring your own if you prefer.
Bumstead’s Friday office hours are as follows:
• 11 a.m. to noon, Roosevelt Park City Hall, 900 Oak Ridge Road, Muskegon
• 1 to 2 p.m., Muskegon City Hall commissioner chambers, 933 Terrace St., Muskegon
Those who are unable to attend can call Bumstead’s office at (517) 373-1635.
For more information, visit www.senatorjonbumstead.com.