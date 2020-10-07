Drive-thru fair food event is Saturday at fairgrounds
Mason County Family Event is hosting a drive-thru fair food event on Saturday, Oct. 10. There will be Christmas shopping with more than 20 vendors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and food from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bring a non-perishable food item to be entered in a prize drawing.
The event will be at the Mason County Fairgrounds and donations will be given to local food pantries.
Boston Brass to be live-streamed from Ramsdell Theatre
Internationally recognized brass quintet Boston Brass will perform live from the Ramsdell Theatre from 8 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. Tickets are limited to 50 with just a handful left, but a free link is available to anyone who wants to watch from home.
The livestream link is free and can be requested at www.ramsdelltheatre.org/bostonbrass by clicking the “buy tickets” button. The link will be emailed to guests prior to the event. This concert is sponsored by West Shore Community College.
LACA jam tonight
There will be a courtyard jam at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts at 6 p.m. tonight on the eastern side of the 107 S. Harrison St. building. Bring a chair and a mask to use as appropriate. Please plan to maintain social distancing. A fence with a gate has been constructed in the back of the courtyard and will be open. If the weather is bad, the jam will be held in the main gallery with face masks and social distancing required at all times.