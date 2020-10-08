Mason County GOP to meet tonight
The Mason County Republican Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Sutton’s Landing.
Habitat to hold virtual Lunch & Learn workshops Wednesdays
Habitat for Humanity of Mason County began its virtual Lunch & Learn workshops on Oct. 7. The next workshop will focus on credit repair, and is set for noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Loans will be the focus at the same time on Wednesday, Oct. 21, and home-buying will be discussed on Wednesday, Oct. 28. To register, visit www.masoncountyhabitat.org/financial-empowerment.
The workshops are free thanks to sponsor TCF Bank.
Boston Brass to be live-streamed from Ramsdell Oct. 18
Internationally recognized brass quintet Boston Brass will perform live from the Ramsdell Theatre from 8 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. Tickets are limited to 50 with just a handful left, but a free link is available to anyone who wants to watch from home.
The livestream link is free and can be requested at www.ramsdelltheatre.org/bostonbrass by clicking the “buy tickets” button. The link will be emailed to guests prior to the event. This concert is sponsored by West Shore Community College.